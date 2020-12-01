UOB raises S$75,000 for charity through virtual run-walk event

UOB's group CEO Wee Ee Cheong and his colleagues from the bank's global network clocked more than 200,000 km in October.

Singapore

THE Covid-19 pandemic may have led to the cancellation of most mass events, but it has failed to stop UOB's annual Heartbeat Run/Walk, the bank's flagship employee volunteerism and fundraising event.

Employees from the bank's global network, unable to meet physically for the 14th edition of this event, just walked or ran the distance they personally committed to, on an own-time, own-target basis, and logged their achievements on their preferred smart device.

From London to Los Angeles, and from Shanghai to Singapore, they collectively covered more than 200,000 km in the month of October - the equivalent of travelling the circumference of the Earth five times.

While at it, they raised S$75,000 for 17 charities and welfare organisations under the bank's #UnitedForYou Covid-19 Relief Programme, which has already directed more than S$1.65 million to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable members of the community.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive officer, said: "This year has been a difficult and challenging one for many people, particularly our frontline healthcare workers and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. While we were unable to continue our annual tradition of coming together for the physical UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk, our commitment to fostering social inclusiveness and to forging a sustainable future remains. I am heartened by the unwavering support from UOB colleagues and their families to keep the good going even in these trying times."

Chew Chee Keong, a 55-year-old employee in UOB Singapore, was this year's top contributor; he ran a total of 800 km in October.

He said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has upended our lives in some shape or form. However, it is also in these times that we see the strength of the human spirit shine through, as we step up and give back to those in need. I am thankful that the bank continues to organise such events for us to unite in our efforts to support the community."

The #UnitedForYou COVID-19 Relief Programme focuses on ways to alleviate the financial burden many are facing during this period. These include relief assistance schemes for bank customers hit by Covid-19, as well as initiatives to see the bank's people and communities through to better times.