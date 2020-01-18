You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US dumps huge amounts of sand on Miami Beach to tackle climate change erosion

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 10:47 AM

rk_MiamiBeach_180120.jpg
Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part of US government measures to protect Florida's tourist destinations against the effects of climate change.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED STATES] Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part of US government measures to protect Florida's tourist destinations against the effects of climate change.

"We have erosion hotspots," said Stephen Leatherman, an expert on beaches and the environment at Florida International University.

"When the beach is critically narrow, there's not enough room for recreation for all the people that come here, and more important, perhaps, all these buildings need to be protected," he said Friday.

Dr Leatherman - known locally as "Dr Beach" - said that rising sea levels, triggered by climate change, are causing the accelerated erosion of the famous beach, as well as coastal storms and in particular hurricanes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Army Corps of Engineers this month began the US$16 million operation to dump 233,000 cubic metres (8.2 million cubic feet) of sand on eroded areas of Miami Beach by June, a project that was originally designed to address damage wrought by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

SEE ALSO

Billionaires pay seven-figure property taxes for Palm Beach homes

Every day, trucks will tip between 100 and 250 loads, each containing 22 tons of sand, onto the beach, the Army said in a statement.

"Some people say it's like throwing millions of dollars out in the ocean every year and maybe they're right, but we have to do it; we have to have the beach here," said Dr Leatherman.

"South Florida is considered ground zero for climate change," he said. "I mean, not only do we have beach erosion, we got flooding going on during King tides, which happen all too often now, where some roads get flooded."

A King tide is an especially high spring tide.

The project is part of an overall US$158 million federally funded plan to protect Miami from hurricanes and control beach erosion.

AFP

Life & Culture

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in Obamacare contraception fight

Record-breaking Liverpool look unstoppable

Pausing for breath

We are too comfortable with letting women lose

Navigating the world of online subscriptions

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Life & Culture

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

[LONDON] The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely...

Jan 18, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

Toyota shifts Tacoma pickup assembly from US to Mexico

[WEST NEW YORK] Toyota on Friday said it was moving assembly operations for its popular Tacoma pickups from the...

Jan 18, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

[ATHENS] Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek...

Jan 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump is expected to meet with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, next week,...

Jan 18, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly