You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US Open tennis still set for Aug 31 start

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 12:08 AM

doc79yje46y1hg1bs6qcazt_doc770bnq2kls1rrvz2llt.jpg
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the US Open championships in 2019. US Open organisers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] US Open organisers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled.

Even as indoor courts at the National Tennis centre were being used as a makeshift coronavirus hospital facility, the US Tennis Association said it will monitor the pandemic and alter plans as needed.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," the USTA said in a statement.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies."

New York remains the hardest-hit area in America, turning tennis courts into a hospital zone and the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a meal assembly area for patients, volunteers and area schoolkids.

SEE ALSO

Insurers fret as company bosses face coronavirus legal claims

The USTA is following the advice of health experts in making its next moves.

"We also rely on the USTA's medical advisory group as well as governmental and security officials to ensure that we have the broadest understanding of this fluid situation," the USTA said.

"In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open wil be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans and all others involved in the tournament."

The US Open is now the next tournament on the schedule from August 31-September 13 on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts, with the French Open having been postponed to a September 20 start on the red clay in Paris.

Wimbledon's grass courts made any notion of postponement a difficult one.

"We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon championships," the USTA said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus: organisers

Fifa studying coronavirus 'assistance' to world football

Museums scramble to document the pandemic, even as it unfolds

New York transformed as US virus death toll exceeds China's

Money FM podcast: Boosting our immunity to fight off COVID-19

Museum world's King of Memes brings humour to Covid-19 lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Insurers fret as company bosses face coronavirus legal claims

[LONDON] Insurers are increasingly worried about shareholders, employees or customers bringing coronavirus-related...

Apr 1, 2020 11:23 PM
Life & Culture

Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus: organisers

[LONDON] Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday scrapped the grasscourt Grand Slam for the first time since World War II...

Apr 1, 2020 11:23 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Apr 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics' 10-minute virus test kit gets official green light in the Philippines

SINGAPORE-BASED cancer-diagnostics company Biolidics said on Wednesday that it has obtained the relevant...

Apr 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

US factory activity in March weakest since 2009

[WASHINGTON] The US manufacturing sector contracted in March, with activity hitting its lowest level since 2009, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.