Venice film fest a 'sign of hope' for world cinema

[VENICE] The decision to hold the Venice Film Festival despite the coronavirus pandemic is being hailed as a "sign of hope" for the movie world after months of closed cinemas, shuttered film sets and cancelled galas.
The rapid global spread of the virus forced major production companies...
