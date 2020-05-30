You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Venice film fest a 'sign of hope' for world cinema

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 11:28 AM

nz_vff_300577.jpg
The decision to hold the Venice Film Festival despite the coronavirus pandemic is being hailed as a "sign of hope" for the movie world after months of closed cinemas, shuttered film sets and cancelled galas.
PHOTO: AFP

[VENICE] The decision to hold the Venice Film Festival despite the coronavirus pandemic is being hailed as a "sign of hope" for the movie world after months of closed cinemas, shuttered film sets and cancelled galas.

The rapid global spread of the virus forced major production companies...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

The new abnormal and where we shouldn't zoom to

Fitness industry poised for post-Covid boom: Ritual CEO

Pandemic paradox

Goodbye, circuit breaker!

The point of slow return

Sport steps out of virus shadow

BREAKING NEWS

May 30, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

US firms in Hong Kong awake to 'sad day' as Trump vows to curb economic ties

[HONG KONG] The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said on Saturday it was "a sad day" for the global...

May 30, 2020 10:22 AM
Technology

US senators urge probe of TikTok on children's privacy

[WASHINGTON] Four US senators, including a China hawk, urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate...

May 30, 2020 09:58 AM
Government & Economy

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the...

May 30, 2020 09:36 AM
Technology

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers only

[SAN FRANCISCO] Zoom, the video conferencing provider whose business has boomed with the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to...

May 30, 2020 09:16 AM
Technology

Facebook CEO says users should see Trump posts 'for themselves'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said the social network didn't put warnings on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.