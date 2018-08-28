You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Venice shoots for the Moon in Hollywood-heavy film festival

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:30 PM

file71ngs079dxevnw1nb9m.jpg
A man works a day before the start of the 75th Venice Film Festival, Italy August 28, 2018
REUTERS

[VENICE] When Ryan Gosling gets off the boat at Venice Lido this week, it will be one small step for the Hollywood actor, but potentially another leap for the world's oldest film festival.

Gosling's "First Man", in which he plays pioneering astronaut Neil Armstrong, opens a festival that has recovered from a period of decline and is increasingly seen as the first showcase of the season for potential Oscar winners.

That prestige - in addition to Netflix's decision to boycott the Cannes festival in May over a dispute about streaming versus theatrical distribution - has lured an array of A-list actors and directors to Venice.

"The number of talents and stars is so huge that it's impossible to remember all their names now," said artistic director Alberto Barbera.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He has rebuilt the festival's reputation in recent years by screening a raft of Hollywood arthouse pictures, such as "Gravity", "The Shape of Water" and "La La Land", that went from Venice to Oscars glory.

"Now the Mostra is back again as much as it was in the past," Barbera told Reuters, using the Italian name for the festival.

The Mostra opens on Wednesday with "First Man", which reunites Gosling with Damien Chazelle, who won Best Director for "La La Land", the musical that was initially awarded Best Picture in the notorious mix-up during the 2017 Oscars ceremony where the actual winner was "Moonlight".

Chazelle, 33, has said his new film is "about the Moon and the kitchen" - aiming to show the personal side of the epic space adventure that saw Armstrong, as a member of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, become the first person to walk on the Moon.

"That's one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind," Armstrong said as he alighted on the lunar surface.

It is one of 21 movies from Europe, Japan, Australia and the Americas competing for the Golden Lion, Venice's top prize.

Lady Gaga brings pop glamour as the leading lady in "A Star Is Born", acting opposite first-time director Bradley Cooper in a film premiering out-of-competition.

In her first major film, Gaga follows movie-music giants Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand - who played in 1954 and 1976 versions - in the role of an aspiring singer mentored by an older performer as his own career crumbles.

Netflix, which snubbed Cannes due to French rules that ban simultaneous streaming of films shown in movie theatres, brings six movies to Venice, some of them frontrunners for prizes.

Alfonso Cuaron, whose last film, "Gravity", won him Best Director Oscar, has made a Spanish-language, black and white, autobiographical drama "Roma", set in his native Mexico - something he has said traditional Hollywood studios were unlikely to fund.

The Coen brothers, who initially planned to make "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" as a Netflix series, have instead produced it as a movie anthology of Western stories, with Liam Neeson and Tom Waits among the cast.

Paul Greengrass, director of the Jason Bourne action movies, returns to the real-life terror of his 9/11 film "United 93", with a drama about the attack by Norwegian neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik on teenagers at a summer camp in 2011.

And if three living A-list directors were not enough for Netflix, it is bringing back one from the dead with "The Other Side of the Wind", a completed version of a film Orson Welles began in the 1970s but had not finished by the time of his death in 1985.

The only woman director with a film in the main competition is Australian Jennifer Kent, following up her 2014 psychological horror "The Babadook" with grisly drama "The Nightingale".

Horror fans are also looking forward to a remake of the cult 1977 gore-fest "Suspiria".

With a jury headed by "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro, the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug 29 to Sept 8. 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

After driving ban ends, Saudi women taste thrill of speed

China signals end to limits on child births by 2020 at latest

Deeper economic ills at root of latest Japan sexism scandal

Technology harnessed for solutions to caring for seniors

China may scrap two-child limit: report

To avoid extinction, fading Swiss village puts hope in tourism

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening