You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Veteran rapper Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalised

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 3:00 PM

AK_dd_0601.jpg
Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was admitted to hospital and was getting care from his medical team after media reports claimed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was admitted to hospital and was getting care from his medical team after media reports claimed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.

TMZ reported earlier that Dre suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," Dre said in a post on Instagram.

"I will be out of hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars," he added.

TMZ said the 55-year-old music mogul was stable and lucid, but doctors did not know what caused the bleeding and they were doing some tests.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Grammy awards postponed over Covid-19: US media

How Steve Madden got back on his feet

Can Jeff Koons teach me to paint?

Without tourism, life in a Tuscan village slides back in time

How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

Pandemic overshadows Japan's New Year tuna auction

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 02:54 PM
Real Estate

Five Desker Road shophouses up for sale with S$20.3m indicative price

A PORTFOLIO of five conserved shophouses at 99, 103, 105, 106 and 107 Desker Road is up for sale with an indicative...

Jan 6, 2021 02:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese fund managers rush to capitalise on investors' green fever

[SHANGHAI] Chinese money managers are rushing to launch new energy funds, seeking to capitalise on investors' green...

Jan 6, 2021 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end lower amid US Senate runoff uncertainty

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the results of US Senate runoff elections in...

Jan 6, 2021 02:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound optimism fades along with Brexit glow for asset managers

[LONDON] The pound's Brexit deal honeymoon looks well and truly over, with the currency off to the worst start to...

Jan 6, 2021 02:13 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end 1% lower as US runoff results trickle in

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, with investors struggling to find a solid footing ahead of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Vallianz, SingPost

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for