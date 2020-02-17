You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Victoria Beckham's 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 2:13 PM

AB_beckham_170220.jpg
Victoria Beckham made a clarion call for a "gentle rebellion" at London Fashion Week on Sunday with a sophisticated but wearable collection.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Victoria Beckham made a clarion call for a "gentle rebellion" at London Fashion Week on Sunday with a sophisticated but wearable collection.

"I wanted to explore how to honour tradition but challenge convention. To be subversive yet sophisticated," the designer said in her collection notes.

"The collection is about staying true to ourselves and our woman, but still surprising her, and us. Twisting our codes," she added.

"This is what I call my gentle rebellion".

The catwalk was lit up by fluid black dresses worn with platform boots that wouldn't have looked out of place on some of her former Spice Girls, a small-checked culotte skirt brightened up by a yellow sweater and a turtleneck sweater dress with diamonds cut out of the sleeves.

SEE ALSO

Nettles with regal roots hit the London catwalks

The pop star turned designer said her autumn/winter 2020/21 collection came from "thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion".

"I was inspired by different women's ideas of women -- different characters, different moments and different attitudes -- but with no restrictions."

The models paraded on a reflective floor in Whitehall's lavish Banquet House, adorned with imposing chandeliers and a ceiling painted by Rubens in 1636.

The former Posh Spice mingled with the audience after the show, dressed in a white silk blouse and black high-waisted trousers.

Her family supported her from the front row, with ex-footballer husband David carrying daughter Harper on his lap, surrounded by sons Romeo and Cruz and the high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour.

Only eldest son Brooklyn was absent.

After years in New York, the former singer returned to London Fashion Week in 2018 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her brand, her first show in the British capital.

She has since gone into cosmetics with Victoria Beckham Beauty, teaming up with Sarah Creal, a former Estee Lauder executive, who she met in 2016 during a joint launch.

 

AFP

Life & Culture

God save the pub: Britons rally to rescue local watering holes

Algeria aims to open its tourism doors

Man City given two-season European ban over financial fair-play breaches

Wonderkids lighting up European football

Could a keto diet be bad for athletes' bones?

Interval training, aerobic exercise benefit brain more: study

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 02:07 PM
Transport

Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

[DUBAI] Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist from the Nasdaq...

Feb 17, 2020 01:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Miners welcome South Africa's plans to open up power generation

[CAPE TOWN] South Africa's announcement that it will open up electricity generation to other players, effectively...

Feb 17, 2020 01:47 PM
Consumer

China approves imports of all US poultry, poultry products

[BEIJING] China has approved the import of all poultry and poultry products from the US, the Ministry of Agriculture...

Feb 17, 2020 01:46 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.16% on day

SINGAPORE equities commenced Monday's afternoon session on lower ground as investors remained concerned with the...

Feb 17, 2020 01:37 PM
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 618 private homes excluding ECs in Jan, up 14.9% from Dec

DEVELOPERS moved 618 private homes in January this year, up 14.9 per cent from the 538 units they sold in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly