You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Virus game 'Plague' app pulled in China

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 3:12 PM

[BEIJING] A popular game that allows players to create a virus and spread it worldwide has been pulled from Apple's App Store in China, its developer said, as the country battles a real-life epidemic.

Users based in China could not download "Plague Inc" on Friday after the cyberspace watchdog ordered its removal over "illegal" content, UK-based Ndemic Creations said.

Ndemic said it was not clear if the decision was linked to the deadly new coronavirus outbreak, which began in central China in December.

The contagion has killed more than 2,700 people and infected nearly 79,000 in mainland China.

While the number of new cases in China is declining, infections in other countries are gathering pace.

SEE ALSO

K-pop group BTS cancels concerts as S Korea virus cases pass 2,000

"We have a huge amount of respect for our Chinese players and are devastated that they are no longer able to access and play Plague Inc," Ndemic said.

The company said it was trying to contact the Cyberspace Administration "to understand their concerns and work with them to find a resolution".

AFP's calls to the government agency went unanswered. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Plague Inc" was released in 2012 and has more than 130 million players, according to Ndemic.

Ndemic said the simulation game had previously been recognised as an educational tool by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And it was "working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control Covid-19", the company said.

Players took to China's Twitter-like Weibo platform to criticise the decision to pull the game.

"I've played Plague Inc for so long, I'm so angry! It taught us to wash hands frequently and protect ourselves... Honestly, I learned a lot about infectious diseases from this game," one wrote.

Another said Apple chief executive Tim Cook's "application to join the (Communist) Party has been submitted".

Apple has previously been accused of bowing to China's censors such as when it removed HKmap.live, an app used by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong to track police.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 03:09 PM
Life & Culture

K-pop group BTS cancels concerts as S Korea virus cases pass 2,000

[SEOUL] K-pop megastars BTS on Friday cancelled four Seoul concerts due in April as the number of novel coronavirus...

Feb 28, 2020 02:56 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares down more than 3.6% at close on virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares tumbled over 3.6 per cent at the close on Friday, extending losses for a fifth day after US and...

Feb 28, 2020 02:40 PM
Government & Economy

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday says speaker

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's parliament will not hold a special session on Monday to decide on the next prime minister...

Feb 28, 2020 02:14 PM
Government & Economy

Climate change: Singapore to set absolute emissions target with peak in 2030

SINGAPORE will enhance its climate pledge and long-term strategy this year, with a view to halve its emissions by...

Feb 28, 2020 01:39 PM
Government & Economy

Frontline officers in Covid-19 crisis to get bonus of up to 1 month; cuts for office-holders, MPs

PUBLIC officers on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis will get a special bonus of up to one month, Deputy Prime...

UPDATED 51 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.