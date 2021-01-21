You are here

Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Vogue will release some copies with a more formal portrait of Ms Harris wearing a light blue Michael Kors pantsuit.
PHOTOS: VOGUE

New York

VOGUE will publish a limited edition of its latest issue featuring a different photo of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris after the original cover image sparked controversy, the magazine said on Tuesday.

Critics slammed the photo that graced the hard copy of the February issue, saying it was poorly composed and diminished Ms Harris's achievements as the first Black woman to be elected vice-president. Social media users criticised the lighting of the photo - in which Ms Harris wears a blazer, jeans and sneakers - and also questioned whether the magazine had lightened her skin.

Following the backlash, Vogue announced it would release some copies with a more formal portrait of Ms Harris wearing a light blue Michael Kors pantsuit. That image had been used for the digital cover.

"In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues," a spokesperson for Vogue said.

Editor Anna Wintour was forced to defend the original image after it circulated online earlier this month, insisting it was not the magazine's intention to "diminish" Ms Harris's "incredible" election victory.

Writing in the Washington Post, fashion critic Robin Givhan said the print cover was "overly familiar" and did not give Ms Harris "due respect."

Ms Harris, 56, did not publicly react but sources close to her told US media that she was surprised by the choice of the more relaxed photo. AFP

