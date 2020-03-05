W Atelier raises S$40k for AWWA

Over 80 staff from W Atelier took 60 residents from the Senior Community Home to Hai Bin Prawning (Punggol), in a bid to foster a closer relationship with them.

W ATELIER kickstarted its 40th anniversary celebrations last year with a series of giving-back initiatives - beginning with the installation of 61 Ecowashers by TOTO at the AWWA Senior Community Home.

A series of philanthropy and volunteer efforts then followed, from September 2019 to January this year. This included a company-wide volunteering event with the residents of AWWA Senior Community Home, and the gifting of Vitra's Eames Elephant to 40 selected designers who were invited to pay it forward. Proceeds from the fundraising efforts, which totalled about S$40,000, will be given to AWWA in mid March.

To commemorate its 40 years, W Atelier - which was established in 1979 as the exclusive distributor of TOTO - partnered Community Chest to support selected charitable programmes under AWWA that were serving vulnerable communities in need.

Gani Atmadiredja, managing director of W Atelier, said: "We have chosen to donate to AWWA to support various life-changing programmes that will empower persons with disabilities, families and vulnerable seniors . . . we hope to spread the awareness of AWWA's causes to our network of influence that encircles partners, designers and clients to maximise our positive impact on society."

Charmaine Leung, managing director of Community Chest, said: "W Atelier has made a difference in the lives of the social service users whom we serve by empowering them with opportunities to improve their quality of life. I hope this initiative will inspire more partners to support Community Chest through its resources to provide help to those in need as we build a caring and inclusive society together."

The Ecowashers by TOTO were installed at the AWWA Senior Community Home for the benefit of 150 residents, due to its bidet functions and easy operation.

"AWWA believes in empowering our seniors to live dignified and independent lives to the best of their abilities. The donation of the TOTO Ecowasher devices . . . will go a long way towards supporting the independence of over 150 seniors and contributing to their overall well-being, while making our senior community home more comfortable," said Ng Herk Low, director, health and senior care, AWWA.

Besides the donation of the Ecowashers, over 80 staff from W Atelier took 60 residents from the Senior Community Home to Hai Bin Prawning (Punggol), in a bid to foster a closer relationship with them.

In addition, W Atelier presented 40 selected designers with a Vitra Eames Elephant designed by Charles and Ray Eames to recognise the local designers and homegrown talent who have contributed to the field of design in Singapore.

This act of goodwill was amplified into bigger support for AWWA as these designers contributed to W Atelier's fundraising efforts via donations.