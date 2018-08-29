You are here

Warmer-than-normal temperatures to continue in Europe

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 12:07 AM

[LONDON] Above average temperatures are set to continue in most of Europe during the September to November period, forecasts by The Weather Company showed on Tuesday.

"We've just experienced the warmest May-July period (ever) in many parts of northern and western Europe, including the UK," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

Warmer-than-average conditions will continue, especially in northern Europe, through to November.

"The very early evidence suggests that we could have some significant cold weather, however, especially in the back half of winter," Mr Crawford added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

REUTERS

