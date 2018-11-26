You are here

TAKING HEART

Wedding favours to spread message on mental well-being

Proceeds received by Mindset, which is partnering Mandarin Oriental in this project, will go to mental health outreach activities and persons-in-recovery
Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20181126_VAMANDARIN26_3627027.jpg
Petite jars of confectionery, where the finishing touches were put together by clients of Mindset. These are bundled together with the different wedding packages that the hotel offers.
PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL, SINGAPORE

Singapore

MANDARIN Oriental, Singapore, has partnered Mindset Care Limited, a registered charity initiated by the Jardine Matheson Group, to develop wedding favours for couples.

Usha Brockmann, director of communications at Mandarin Oriental,

