You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Weinstein Co sales price increased by US$2m in push to close deal

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 6:19 AM

[UNITED STATES] The Weinstein Co, its buyer and creditors on Friday said they reached a deal to increase the bankrupt film studio's sales price by US$2 million, to US$289 million, to ensure the deal goes through.

Robert Del Genio, a senior managing director of business advisory firm FTI Consulting who is serving as Weinstein Co's chief restructuring officer, said in statement that the agreement "clears the path for this sale to close."

The deal follows a bid last month by the Weinstein Co to cut its sales price to US$287 million to settle disputes that broke out after it announced a plan in May to sell its library, television shows and unreleased movies to Lantern Capital Partners for US$310 million.

Weinstein Co said it needed to cut the sales price to close the transaction because it was nearly out of cash and financing deadlines for the sale were approaching fast.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Weinstein Co had won bankruptcy court approval for the US$310 million sale, but before it could close disputes broke out over so-called cure amounts the studio would have to pay to exit or transfer certain contracts.

Lantern also charged the studio breached representations and warranties in their asset purchase agreement.

Ahead of a June 22 conference on the sale, the two companies reached a deal to cut US$23 million from the sales price to settle all disputes over cure amounts and cease fighting over details of the asset purchase agreement in order to close the sale.

Under the new deal announced on Friday, Lantern Capital agreed to make numerous cure payments for contracts it is assuming in the sale to resolve concerns of unsecured creditors.

A hearing where the Weinstein Co will argue for an order approving its new sales price has been scheduled for July 11 in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The studio sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March after several months of looking for a buyer amid a scandal that rocked the entertainment industry stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The one-time Hollywood kingpin has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone.

The case is The Weinstein Co Holdings LLC, US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 18-10601.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

'This is football' - Brazil fans frustrated by World Cup exit

Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

BT-World Cup CEO Challenge

Ensuring a complete spectator experience

Prepping your business for an IPO

When you're smiling, chances are, Russians aren't

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yq-redas-06072018_0003.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening