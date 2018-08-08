You are here

Home > Life & Culture

West Hollywood council says Trump's Walk of Fame star must go

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 6:51 AM

FILES-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-TELEVISION-194132.jpg
A small district of Los Angeles has asked that Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed, in part because of the way he treats women.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] A small district of Los Angeles has asked that Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed, in part because of the way he treats women.

The initiative by the city council of West Hollywood comes less than two weeks after the star was vandalized by a man with a pickax.

The body unanimously approved a motion urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the brass-rimmed star, which was installed in 2007 in recognition of Mr Trump's performance on the reality TV show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a liberal district with a large LGBT community and free- wheeling nightlife.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The council said the star must go because of Mr Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country."

However, the city council does not have jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame. It's up to the Chamber of Commerce whether to remove the tribute to Mr Trump.

In 2015, it rejected a request to remove the star of Bill Cosby, the once beloved comedian now convicted of sexual assault.

Mr Trump's star was also vandalised in October 2016 while he was the Republican candidate for president.

AFP

Life & Culture

Restaurant world loses an icon

Singtel raises S$1.16m for special schools

Robert Redford, 81, retiring from acting

Japan university admits altering test scores to keep women out

Restaurant world loses an icon

Himalayan Buddhist monastery prepares for winter

Editor's Choice

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Aug 8, 2018
Startups

ClassPass deploys war chest for Singapore market grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening