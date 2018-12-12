When aces take golfers to fancy places

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE late former North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il once carded a 38-under 34 on the 7,700-yard Pyongyang Golf course.
At the age of 52 then, it is believed - depending on who you ask - he had five holes-in-one in the private round that was witnessed by 17 armed bodyguards.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg