When dollars and cents become bits and bytes, in BT Weekend

WITH Singaporeans as tech-savvy and mobile-ready as they are, it may come as a surprise that as a country, we aren't all on the digital payments bandwagon. Is it just a matter of time before our dollars turn digital, or is cash still king? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend maps out the complications arising in the march towards the future of money.

"I really believe that people's potential is much bigger than what people themselves think . . . My first obsession is that," says Isabelle Kocher, chief executive officer of French energy company Engie. And her mission, as she shares in The Raffles Conversation, is to transform the business in order for Engie's employees to realise their full potential, and for Engie to be a company with purpose.

In Investing & Wealth, Fund Watch takes a look at the Eastspring Asian Low Volatility Equity fund, and CFA Singapore Insights examines an ethics question: is your adviser doing enough to protect your confidentiality? The Fool's Eye View, meanwhile, mulls over whether hotel stocks make good investments.

Question Time with Mentor John gives tips on how to deal with failure, fear and fraud in your business.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Gearhead finds a smartphone that truly stands out, for its fingerprint tech and great design: The Vivo X21. Disrupted checks in from San Francisco with a look at Apple's new "spaceship" HQ, via an AR iPad tour at the Apple Park Visitor Centre in California.

Cult Status lets you in on an incredibly effective - and economical - potion that's making waves in the sea of skincare.

Finally, The Finish Line this week is a preview of the UEFA Champions League (UEL) final in Kiev on Sunday morning between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Real Madrid, the favourite, is gunning for a 13th UEL title and third straight, while a Liverpool win would bring them their 6th title and confirm their resurgence.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe