Where the merits of golf extend beyond the course

Boustead executive chairman Wong Fong Fui (left) and Tat Hong skipper Michael Ng were all smiles as they held the BT Corporate Golf League trophy last year.

Singapore

THE sport of golf can be an extremely effective tool where interpersonal relationships matter.

Whether it is business, political or sponsorship deals, golf is seen as an ideal vehicle to starting and maintaining trust and communication with potential clients and partners. Many businessmen make use of golf, especially the downtime in between shots and holes, to seal deals.

A major feature of golf in Singapore where there are numerous corporate events each week at various clubs, sponsors are sought and obtained in the name of charity.

Politicians have also been known to have cemented relationships and partnerships among countries, and three such meetings would interest Singaporeans.

Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew played golf with former Malaysian prime ministers Abdul Rahman and Abdul Razak, and discussed bilateral relations and the future of the two neighbours.

Mr Lee's successor Goh Chok Tong played the game with the then-US president Bill Clinton, during the latter's visit here, and it is believed that trade and security were among the many subjects they discussed on the course.

That being the backdrop, The Business Times offers a platform for such close meetings among corporates through the BT Golf League, which is into its ninth series this year.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said the best business deals are often done on the golf course, and the Corporate Golf League provides unique opportunities to get that done.

"It is a well-established networking platform for businesses, their customers and partners. And that's not forgetting the great rounds of golf, excellent whisky and jovial company," he said.

Citibank, a long-time supporter of the event, sees much benefit in the league.

Team Citi's captain Chris Chew said: "Citi has supported the BT Corporate Golf League since its inception as it's a meaningful event that brings the corporate community in Singapore together.

"A day out on the golf course as a team, with colleagues and clients in friendly competition, brings people together by fostering friendship, teamwork and partnership."

The BT League has gained much traction among the business community here and many companies are looking forward to this year's series which tees off on July 11 at Sentosa's New Tanjong Course.

Audi Singapore is the presenting sponsor. Edrington, the spirits company based in Scotland but with an international market dealing in Scotch whisky blended malts such as The Macallan, Highland Park and The Famous Grouse, is the main sponsor.

Boustead, whose connections with Singapore date back to 1828 and is a progressive global infrastructure company dealing in engineering services and geo-spatial technology, is the sponsor of the series.

DHL, the global market leader in the logistics industry, is the other sponsor.

Other companies and teams taking part are Hugo Boss, Emerio, Citibank, PWC, newcomer Proelect, SPH Radio, SPH Marketing, SPH Reit, Singapore Pools and Gayatri/Seah Construction and friends.

A networking night on the evening of June 27, sponsored by Zenith Watch and co-sponsored by Edrington and Park Hotel, is expected to be an interesting affair, dominated by dialogue and banter about not just golf, but also current events and the cementing of relations.