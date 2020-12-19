Window to the world

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN a year without travel, MO Bar's latest menu offers a taste of exploration, enabled by earlier forays abroad and some lab-level experimentation.
Beyond the full-length windows of the Mandarin Oriental bar unfurls a view of Marina Bay, to be enjoyed from plush couches. The interior's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes