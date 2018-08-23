You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Women face uphill battle for employment in Hong Kong, study shows

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 11:14 PM

[HONG KONG] With or without children, women aren't favored in hiring by Hong Kong employers, new research by the Equal Opportunities Commission and Chinese University of Hong Kong shows.

The commission surveyed 102 employers in the city. When reviewing mock resumes of candidates with equal qualifications, only 37.4 per cent of the employers said they'd recruit a woman "without family status" - meaning those who aren't caring for children or elderly relatives. Fewer than half - 47.2 per cent - said they'd favor hiring women with children. That compares with 70 per cent for men with children - the most popular candidates.

It appears that job candidates who aren't caring for children or elderly relatives are viewed as not being sufficiently committed, according to the research.

In addition, telephone surveys conducted of a larger pool of respondents suggest a similar phenomenon. Among 407 employers interviewed, 43.7 per cent said it's normal not to hire mothers, compared with 29.5 per cent who said the same thing of fathers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the Family Status Discrimination Ordinance passed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is unlawful to discriminate on the basis of family status.

The research team recommended that more resources should be allocated to promote the awareness of family status discrimination in Hong Kong workplaces. Interestingly, they noted that some working mothers aren't in favor of expanded family-leave policies because they may reinforce the stereotype that mothers aren't focused on their jobs.

WP

Life & Culture

Asian Games: Joseph Schooling wins men's 50m fly in 23.61 seconds

Craig Zadan, 69, dies; produced musicals for stage, screen and TV

China's new 'consumption downgrade' culture a worrying trend for its economy and the world

Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' to be its last

The new thing in Hong Kong’s public schools: 'white students'

Success of 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie sparks plans for sequel

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening