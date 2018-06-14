You are here

Home > Life & Culture

World Cup kicks off in Russia

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 11:00 PM

doc70kxj5zqyf8tjgwwdon_doc70kxlyr5cnlka6he1o2.jpg
The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday as the host nation take on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after President Vladimir Putin officially declares the tournament open.

[MOSCOW] The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday as the host nation take on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after President Vladimir Putin officially declares the tournament open.

Russia is spending more than US$13 billion  on hosting football's showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.

The buildup has been dogged by controversy and diplomatic scandals and has shone a light on the challenges facing Mr Putin's Russia.

On the day of the curtainraiser, Russia freed the main opposition figure to Putin, Alexei Navalny, from jail after he served a 30-day sentence for organising an illegal protest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The completely refurbished Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow hosts the opening match, against the two lowest-ranked sides in the tournament.

Excitement has been steadily building in Moscow, with thousands of Saudi fans in green and white arriving in the city for the match.

British pop star Robbie Williams performed at the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki.

The World Cup favourites enter the fray this weekend.

Brazil and their superstar Neymar are seeking a sixth global crown while Germany, who won their fourth World Cup in Brazil four years ago, will be determined to draw level with the Brazilians when the final is played in Moscow on July 15.

France boast possibly the most talented squad while Lionel Messi is desperate to make amends for Argentina's defeat in the 2014 final.

The money lavished on the tournament will boost Mr Putin's already sky-high prestige at home by giving many of the 11 host cities their first facelifts in generations.

Cities such as Saransk were sleepy outposts with decaying buildings until the World Cup reconstruction put them firmly in the 21st century.

The tournament also offers Mr Putin a chance to project Russia as a global player that is accepted and respected even while being at odds with the United States.

He is attempting to do so despite Russia being hit by international sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

Moscow's military backing of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and alleged meddling in the 2016 US election on President Donald Trump's behalf only deepened its worst rift with the West since the Cold War.

Mr Putin hopes the most-watched event on the planet provides Russia with the "soft power" needed to capture a sceptical world's hearts and minds.

Russian authorities have gone to great lengths to ensure nothing soils the country's image.

The bloody beating English fans took from nearly 200 Russian thugs at Euro 2016 in France has influenced preparations as much as any diplomatic dispute.

Neo-Nazi hooligans who organise mass fights in forests and chant racist slurs at players have been a feature of Russian stadiums for years.

The anti-discrimination network Fare said Russia's football federation was making matters worse by punishing those who reacted to racist abuse "while ignoring the perpetrators".

Security services have either locked up or restricted the movement of hundreds to make sure they do nothing to tarnish Russia's image.

The preparations of 2010 winners Spain are in tatters after coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked just two days before their opening game on Friday against Portugal. He had angered his federation by taking the job of Real Madrid manager.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, has recovered from a broken bone in his foot in time.

Egypt's coach said prolific striker Mohamed Salah is "almost 100 per cent" to play in their opening match against Uruguay on Friday after having intensive treatment on the shoulder injury he suffered playing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

AFP

Life & Culture

Antarctica is melting more than twice as fast as in 2012

If you’re afraid of heights and going to the World Cup, don’t sit here

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Four banks predict who will win World Cup

US, Mexico, Canada to host 2026 World Cup

Givola banks on user experience to earn

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex seeking mainboard listing in Singapore

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas finds round-tripping, unauthorised bank accounts by China subsidiary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening