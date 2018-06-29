You are here

Home > Life & Culture

World Cup wide open after dramatic group stage

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 6:36 AM

BP_World Cup_290618_15.jpg
Only six countries have won the World Cup in the last 50 years, but a thrilling group stage in Russia has increased the possibility of a fresh name at least making it to the final.
PHOTO: AFP

[SOCHI, Russia] Only six countries have won the World Cup in the last 50 years, but a thrilling group stage in Russia has increased the possibility of a fresh name at least making it to the final.

The first phase, featuring just one goalless draw and already a record number of penalties, has been marked by Germany's stunning exit, their earliest in 80 years.

So after the drama of the last fortnight, who is best set to go far in the knockout rounds?

Of the half-dozen winners of the trophy since 1970, Germany have gone home, while Italy, of course, never even qualified. Meanwhile, France and Argentina play each other next, so only one will make the quarter-finals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That leaves Spain and Brazil, with the latter fresh from topping their group at a 10th consecutive World Cup even if they have been slow-burners so far.

"This team created high expectations because of what we did in qualifying and in friendlies. But now we are at a World Cup, it's a new cycle, a new format," said coach Tite in an attempt to keep feet on the ground.

Neymar has not yet captured his best form, but the five-time champions have other match-winners, not least Philippe Coutinho, and have looked strong at the back.

The standout last-16 tie on paper pits France against Lionel Messi and Argentina, two teams who laboured through the group stage - in Argentina's case they were lucky to advance at all.

"We didn't start in the best way. We got ourselves into a real mess," admitted Javier Mascherano, while France coach Didier Deschamps still seems incapable of getting the very best out of his talented squad.

Argentinians might be happier than anyone at Germany's elimination, having been knocked out by them at each of the last three World Cups.

But they could find themselves on a collision course with Brazil in the semi-finals, as they lie on a side of the draw that features countries totalling 10 World Cup wins between them.

European champions Portugal are there too, and if Cristiano Ronaldo's side beat Uruguay in what could be a real battle of attrition in Sochi, he might find himself up against Messi's Argentina in the last eight.

Uruguay, though, are the only team not to have conceded a goal. Recent World Cups have tended to be won by the side with the best defence, with Spain letting in just two in their victorious 2010 campaign.

Along with England, Spain are the only past winners in the other side of the draw and they face Russia in Moscow on Sunday, with question marks surrounding their back line, and the form of goalkeeper David De Gea.

"Obviously we can improve. Five goals in three matches is not the way forward," said coach Fernando Hierro of their defensive record, as it remains to be seen if Spain were right to sack Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Croatia are possible quarter-final opponents for Spain. They won all three group games, and a run to the semis like in 1998 is not beyond them, although coach Zlatko Dalic had a warning for his team before facing Denmark.

"It's all great for the history books in Croatia but if we don't win against Denmark, when someone asks you what you did, what can you say? Nothing," Dalic said.

Meanwhile, England might feel a route to the last four is opening up nicely, thanks to Thursday's defeat against Belgium.

But Colombia are not to be taken lightly in what manager Gareth Southgate has called England's "biggest match in a decade".

And beyond that could lie Sweden who, it should not be forgotten, have been responsible for knocking out the Netherlands, Italy and Germany from this World Cup.

There are 10 European teams in the last 16, and only one of 10 past European World Cups has been won by a side from another continent. That was Brazil, in 1958.

AFP

Life & Culture

Sleuths of Shenton Way, in BT Weekend

More companies making their philanthropy more productive

Auf wiedersehen, Germany

Facebook shows it's got its eye on the ball as it makes biggest push yet into English soccer

Sony Music to release bulk of Prince's catalogue of music

British media rejoice in German World Cup despair

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

BP_Asean_290618_6.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening