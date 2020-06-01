Youth use humour to cope with tough times

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Washington
CLIMATE change, debt, mental health struggles and now the coronavirus: life is no laughing matter. But for under-30s, the best way to stay sane is often to wisecrack.
"We joke that we post because none of us can afford therapy," says Chuck Wentzell, 26, a member of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes