Zaobao launches Lohei Butler, to give free access to online content over CNY weekend

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 1:31 PM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

file7ed1t5kpptjf6g81fhy.jpg
Lianhe Zaobao on Tuesday launched Lohei Butler, an online tool that plays videos and recordings of auspicious cheers when tossing yusheng, together with zaobao.sg.
PHOTO: ZAOBAO.SG

LIANHE Zaobao on Tuesday launched Lohei Butler, an online tool that plays videos and recordings of auspicious cheers when tossing yusheng, together with zaobao.sg.

For the first time in 98 years, the paper will also be publishing on the first day of Chinese New Year, traditionally a non-publication day for the flagship Chinese paper.

All readers will also have free access to all content on zaobao.sg, including its premium content, over the Chinese New Year weekend. This includes the e-papers of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

Further, the publication also launched a microsite where readers can browse through Chinese zodiac predictions, food recipes and healthy eating tips.

To celebrate the festive occasion, Zaobao has lined up a series of programmes for its readers.

On Thursday, zaobao.sg will be livestreaming the Chinese New Year countdown at Sembawang God of Wealth Temple and Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery. Those interested may also catch the livestream on the Facebook pages of zaobao.sg, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

Readers can also watch an exclusive online music programme at 3pm on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Additionally, a premiere of "Joys of Spring", a two-part show jointly presented by SPH's Chinese Media Group and River Hongbao, will also be shown on Feb 16 at 7.15pm and 9pm respectively. It will be aired on the Facebook pages of River Hongbao, zaobao.sg and zaobao.sg's Lifestyle Entertainment, and will feature performances from Ta Ge Dance Theatre, local duo Phang Wan Qing Vanessa and Goh Mingwei, as well as rapper Ma Zhuositong and beatboxer Ho Zhao Xian.

Said Goh Sin Teck, editor of Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao: "Due to the pandemic, the Year of the Ox will be a very different CNY. We foresee that many readers will stay home during the first and second day of CNY instead of heading out or gathering in groups in view of the Covid-19 visiting rules.

"Lianhe Zaobao has hence decided to make an exception, against the tradition of not publishing on the first day of CNY, to release a special publication. Aside from news, readers can look forward to a variety of content curated for the long weekend to keep them entertained."

