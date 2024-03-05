13-19 Art Prize: Buy art, from the heart

As it is a “silent auction”, all you have to do is register your bid amount for the works that you like. If the opening price for a work is S$250, you can bid that amount or anything above that. At the end of the auction period, the work instantly goes to the highest bidder. It will subsequently be couriered to you.

If you’d like to see the works up close before making a purchase, you can visit the exhibition at Tekka 1001 at Tekka Place (opposite Tekka Market), B1-01/02, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227, from now till the end of March. The exhibition is open daily from 11 am to 9.30 pm.

Chong Huai Seng, advisory committee chairman of the 13-19 Art Prize and co-founder of the private art space The Culture Story, says: “I commend all the young artists who participated. Their adventurous spirit in exploring new artistic media shows no bounds. The contest attracted 188 entries and represented a diverse and vibrant array of talents.”

For the youths taking part, the 13-19 Art Prize is not just a competition; it’s an opportunity to express their dreams and aspirations.

Among the winning artworks is Dreams, a gorgeously executed painting of a young woman asleep with a rabbit, amid lush surroundings.

The artist, 15-year-old Sun Jia Ze of Nanyang Girls’ High School, says: “I was inspired by the story of Alice In Wonderland and my own internal quest for solace during the more challenging months of school… The various elements of the painting, such as the flowers, fruits and cat, embody the vivid imagery of my dreams and my yearning for rest.”