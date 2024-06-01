2024 BMW X2 review: A sheep in wolf’s clothing

When it comes down to it, the BMW X2 sDrive16i is all about size. The sporty roofline and aggressive headlamp squint are meant to seduce you, but I predict big sales for the X2 here more because it’s large where it matters and small where it counts.

I drove an electric version (the iX2) as well as a raunchy 300 horsepower variant (the M35i) at the X2’s media launch in Portugal, but neither is on sale here at the moment. Instead, the lone Singapore option is the sDrive16i M Sport, with a sticker price of S$256,888 with Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

That mishmash of numbers and letters means the X2 has a wee 1.5-litre turbo that sends a trifling 122 horsepower to the front wheels, through a twin-clutch seven-speed gearbox.

Along with a natty tail spoiler, it comes with mean-looking black trim, a sporty three-spoke steering wheel and slightly stiffer suspension, but no one would ever accuse this particular BMW of being speedy. The three-cylinder engine does qualify for the cheaper Category A COE, so there’s that.

If there’s plenty of empty space under the bonnet, there’s even more at the other end of the X2. That big, cupboard-like backside has room for 560 litres of stuff, although a goodly portion of that is under the boot floor.

It’s roomy in the back as well, where your knees are unlikely to collide with the seats in front of them, and the ceiling is unlikely to restyle your hair for you.

Between the front seats you’ll find plenty of space for barang barang, but the cabin itself is minimalistic enough to make you pause and wonder why you carry so much stuff around with you in the first place. Instead of buttons, you jab at the touchscreen for pretty much everything, except the sound system’s volume control, which is a handy wheel that you can scroll.

A few physical switches remain, but you still have to use them in conjunction with the screen, like when you want to choose a driving mode or turn off the pesky start-stop system that kills the engine automatically at red lights.

I still can’t get used to BMW’s latest driver displays, which are fiendishly hard to read at a glance, but the infotainment side of things looks good, and the latest version is slightly easier to use than before. It gets laggy sometimes, so maybe the software needs tweaking.

But in a car costing this much, it’s hardware I want, and more of it. The X2 doesn’t come with adaptive cruise control, head-up display, or even lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat. And it has a simple reverse camera instead of an eye-in-the-sky one.

I could overlook a few missing features if the X2 delivered a sparkling drive, but it never really rises above competence. It feels safe and stuck to the road, and does have better body control than the average sport utility vehicle, but it’s unengaging behind the wheel, and feels bloated compared to its lithe predecessor.

You can rev the BMW till it’s red in the face and not really get anywhere, but the engine is about as good as it gets in Category A. It’s actually decently lively in urban traffic, and on the highway it’s quiet enough to make you realise that without the sporty suspension settings, the X2 would be a much more relaxing car to be in.

If you’re tempted by the X2, it’s worth knowing that the market is crowded with strong competitors that would love to eat BMW’s lunch. The Lexus LBX has much sharper, more playful handling, for instance, though it’s not as roomy or practical. Volkswagen’s new Tiguan looks promising, with enough size to compete and far more standard equipment, including massage chairs.

I’d even put the Nissan X-Trail on my shopping list, for its lovely e-Power hybrid drive system and the fact that its airy cabin has seven seats. It needs a Category B COE, but still costs less than the X2.

But some people mostly want to tool around in an eye-catching car that’s still practical enough to double up as a family bus, and want it to come with a prestigious badge on the bonnet. There’ll be plenty of them, judging by the number of X2s you’ll see on the road.

BMW X2 sDrive16i xLine Engine 1,499cc, in-line three, turbocharged Power 122 hp at 3,900 to 6,500 rpm Torque 230 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch 0-100km/h 10.5 seconds Top speed 200 km/h Fuel efficiency 6.8 L/100 km Agent Eurokars Auto or Performance Motors Price S$256,888 with COE Available Now