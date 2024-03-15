2024 Mini Countryman review: Friends, Roaming, Countrymen

With the new Mini Countryman, it’s all about size. It’s 13 centimetres longer than its predecessor and at least 6 centimetres taller, which is one heck of a growth spurt by car standards. The 12-inch touchscreen on its dashboard is the largest round Oled display in the motoring world, at least for now, and the sporty John Cooper Works version even has 19-inch wheels. At this rate, the next generation will be the size of a Rolls-Royce.

But maybe the bigger story here is that you can soon have your maxi Mini with electric power instead of an engine. Alongside the spicy JCW, a battery-powered Countryman SE is headed your way. Both should arrive in Singapore in the second half of the year.

That the Countryman is still recognisably a Mini is testament to how skilfully BMW Group has nurtured the brand. Styling cues like the wraparound window area, Union Jack tail-lights and the roof in a contrasting colour all ensure that you could pick the Countryman out as a Mini even if someone prised the badges off it.

Whether you think a car as big as this should be a Mini in the first place, the car itself flaunts its size rather than trying to hide it. It’s generally boxy, which I think is for the best, since curves might have made it look blobby.