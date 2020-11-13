A balm for troubled times

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHEN Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) announced it was opening its theatre again for performances (albeit with a reduced capacity), tickets to its first show Tuesdays With Morrie sold faster than one can say: "I miss watching plays." Maybe it's because no one had seen a live play for months. Or
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes