A centuries-old play sheds light on the pandemic

CAN a 2,450-year-old theatre play help us find comfort and catharsis in this pandemic? Nine Years Theatre certainly thinks so. The acclaimed theatre company is adapting Oedipus Rex, one of the greatest plays ever written, for its first live production in almost a year.
Oedipus tells the
