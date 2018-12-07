Ballet Beauty

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Few fairy tale ballets have the pedigree of Sleeping Beauty. The 128-year-old classic was the first collaboration between French-Russian choreographer Marius Petipa and great Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who would later collaborate again on Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg