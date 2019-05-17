You are here

Memoirs Of Nanyang

Nanyang Memories

May 17, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

The musical Memoirs Of Nanyang tells a cross-generational tale of an immigrant who leaves China for Singapore, falls in love with a Malay woman and learns to embrace a bicultural Peranakan lifestyle. The production by Siong Leng Musical Association boldly fuses nanyin music, Malay songs and

