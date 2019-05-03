Speaking Out

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE TITLE OF THE PLAY is provocative: This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls. The subject matter is even more so: the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Theatre company Pangdemonium has a long history of staging highly polished, hard-hitting plays. And this
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg