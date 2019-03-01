You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_094.jpg
The Mysterious Lai Teck, an examination of communist history by Singapore’s Ho Tzu Nyen.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_087.jpg
Beware of Pity, helmed by cutting-edge director Simon McBurney.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_085.jpg
100 Keyboards by Japanese sound artist ASUNA.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_086.jpg
BEWARE OF PITY.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_088.jpg
DIONYSUS.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_090.jpg
KORPER.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_095.jpg
ST/LL.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_002.jpg
BEDTIME STORIES.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_089.jpg
RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: FRAGMENTS.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_091.jpg
DISPLACED PERSONS' WELCOME DINNER.

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_093.jpg
BILL FRISELL TRIO.
ARTS FEST 2019

Tales To Tell

A strong narrative is what drives the programme at this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts
Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

TOP NAMES including legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, theatre guru Tadashi Suzuki, acclaimed choreographer Sasha Waltz and iconoclastic theatre-maker Simon McBurney are among the line-up of this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA). Once again,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

arts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening