You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180713_BOOKS13-F_3498131.jpg

The Art Of Being Disliked

A bestselling phenomenon in Japan is helping millions ignore social pressure
Jul 13, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

THERE'S AN AMERICAN PROVERB that goes: "The squeaky wheel gets the grease" - which suggests that the louder you are, the more attention and help you'll get. In Japan, however, the popular saying is: "The nail that sticks out gets hammered down" - meaning, don't call attention to yourself, try to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening