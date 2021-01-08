You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20210108_HYTHEATRE8A__4396006.jpg
François- Xavier Fabre's 1806 painting depicting Oedipus and the Sphinx.

The backstory

08/01/2021 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

WHEN 5th century BC audiences watched Oedipus Rex, they were already familiar with the backstory of this popular Greek myth. For contemporary audiences, it would help to be familiar with it too.

Oedipus was born to King Laius and Queen Jocasta of Thebes. However, an oracle tells the royal

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for