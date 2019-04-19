The Breeziest Guide To Good English

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
YES, YES, WE KNOW what you might be thinking: Not another book on English grammar! Haven’t we had enough of that in school? But hear us out for at least the next sentence: Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity & Style (2019) is possibly the breeziest guide to English usage
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg