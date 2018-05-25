You are here

The complex eight-layered stainless steel and aluminium dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi offers protection from the heat while allowing rays of light to shine through.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

The museum at night (Photo by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Somji).
Vincent Van Gogh's Self-Portrait (1888) is a popular head-turner.
Middle East meets West in front of The Bezique Game (1880) by Gustave Caillebotte.
Ramses II, Pharoah of Egypt. The 2.5m statue dates from his reign (1279-1213 BCE).
A bust of Alexander the Great shares gallery space with a line-up of Roman emperors.
A two-headed plaster statue (circa 6,500 BCE) discovered in Ain Ghazal, Jordan (Photo by Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Marc Domage).
Picasso's Portrait of a Woman (1928).
Children Wrestling (1888), by Paul Gauguin, shows the influence of the Japanese aesthetic.
Giovanni Bellini's masterpiece Madonna and Child (1480-85).
Ai Weiwei's Fountain of Light (2016) takes centre stage in this gallery.
Horses of the Sun (1665-1772) by Gilles Guerin, which once stood in the Palace of Versailles.
This space, a prelude to the galleries to come, features an abstract work by American artist Cy Twombly (Untitled I-IX, 2008).
The Louvre Lights Up Abu Dhabi

The museum, with its iconic design and world-class exhibits, has become a star attraction within months of its opening
May 25, 2018 5:50 AM
by

IT WASN'T QUITE A DEED of biblical proportions, but the building of the new Louvre Abu Dhabi museum on an upscale 27-square km island at the south-eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula involved, among other things, a parting of the sea and the creation of a "constellation" of stars. Crowned by a

