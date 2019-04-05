You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT20190405_WEEKEND_006.jpg
Mergers And Accusations.

Women In Love

Apr 5, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

When lawyer-playwright Eleanor Wong wrote the play Mergers And Accusations in 1993, its closeted lesbian lawyer protagonist Ellen instantly became one of Singapore theatre’s most iconic characters.

Torn between her attraction to her female colleague and her desire to move up the corporate

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening