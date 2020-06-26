You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT20200626_ARTS_1.jpg
Jo Tan (right).
PHOTOS: T:>WORKS AND THE ARTISTS

BT20200626_ARTS_2.jpg
Left: Teo You Yenn. Right: Karen Tan and Koh Wan Ching.

Women supporting women

T:>Works’ all-female festival celebrates women from all walks of life
Jun 26, 2020 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

T:>WORKS – OR THE fabled arts company once known as TheatreWorks – is launching the second edition of its Festival Of Women: N.O.W. completely online. From July 15 to August 2, N.O.W will present a wide range of art exhibitions, live-streamed performances, a digitalised competition, video

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.