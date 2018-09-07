You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180907_ARTS4A-P_3551027.jpg
Bumper Harvest.
PHOTO:COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

BT_20180907_ARTS4A-P_3551027.jpg
Riverside Households.
PHOTO:COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

BT_20180907_ARTS4A-P_3551027.jpg
Five Oxen.
PHOTO:COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

BT_20180907_ARTS4A-P_3551027.jpg
Falling Flowers.
PHOTO:COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

Writings on the wall

Renowned Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong was a prolific writer. A new exhibition juxtaposes his writings with his art
Sep 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

WHEN NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE held the first solo exhibition of top Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong in 2015, it registered the second highest number of visitors in the museum's short history. (The first was the Yayoi Kusama blockbuster show, of course.) That sufficiently persuaded the curatorial

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening