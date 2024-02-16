BARFLY ·
Bitters and Love wants to be a bar for would-be sweethearts

Playful cocktail names guarantee no boring dates

Mia Pei

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 10:00 am
I Like Big Bahts makes a statement not just with its unique glassware, but its bold tom yum-inspired savours.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Barfly

WHEN the sun sets, busy brunch spot Free The Robot takes on its alter ego as a cosy drinking den. Its door, while inconspicuous, is hard to miss: a line of office-wear-clad drinkers marks the location of Bitters and Love.

The Telok Ayer Street stalwart is best known for its signature Kaya Toast cocktail, which has stayed on the menu since its creation in 2012.

But that’s not to say that the menu has stayed static. The newest of its eight cocktail menu themes, launched in January, aims to evoke distant lands, in the post-Covid era of travel recovery.

“Every time we refresh the menu, we will put in ideas inspired by where we’ve been and what has influenced us,” says Beverly Yeoh, one of...

