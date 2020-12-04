A Raffles Christmas

WHO HASN'T STEPPED INTO the lobby of the Raffles Hotel Singapore and not been mesmerized by the sight of its Christmas tree – a majestic, twinkling fantasy of beautifully scented branches embellished with finery, welcoming the festive season and the celebrations to follow?

If you wish you could conjure the same magic in your home, look no further than The Raffles Festive Shop, which is stocked with a finely curated selection of gifts, gourmet treats and yes, the very trees that the Raffles Hotel is famous for.

You can buy a 6ft to 7ft fresh Noble Fir from the same Oregon farm that Raffles Hotel's giant tree comes from, and decorate it with the Festive Shop's range of unique ornaments, or opt for an adorable 40cm miniature if space is an issue.

Raffles Festive Shop is conveniently located at the hotel's North Bridge Road foyer for a safe and comfortable shopping experience, and its in-house gift experts have selected the best from Raffles Boutique, Raffles Spa and Floral Boutique. Dress your home with stunning wreaths and centrepieces designed by Raffles Hotel's florists, or pick up pampering spa products, whimsical soft toys and story books.

As for that all-important Christmas dinner, the Raffles home dining experience is a sumptuous affair that incorporates its signature roast turkey, premium smoked salmon, foie gras terrine, bone-in gammon ham, lobsters and dry-aged, grass fed cote de boeuf, ending off with log cakes in chocolate and tropical kaya and pineapple flavours. With all this and more under one roof, it's clear that the Raffles magic will be all around you and your loved ones this Christmas season.

The Raffles Festive Shop (North Bridge Road Foyer) is open daily from 10am to 8pm until Dec 26. To shop online, go to rafflescelebrations.com.sg