8 furniture icons that have been updated with a modern twist

DESIGN

These contemporary iterations of classic pieces bring the past firmly into the present

Introduced in 1970, the Eames Moulded Plastic Dining Chair is a symbol of mid-century modern design. PHOTO: XTRA

THERE MAY BE NO SUCH thing as an original idea, but that hasn’t stopped today’s furniture and lighting designers from delving into the past for inspiration.

Here are eight examples of how classic designs have been reinterpreted or updated for the present day.

The Coast Lounge Chair has a distinctive slatted back and seat made from solid walnut wood. PHOTO: NATHAN YONG

Coast Lounge Chair

UK furniture brand Heal’s discovered Singaporean designer Nathan Yong’s designs and put them in its autumn-winter 2026 Modern Heirloom collection.

One signature piece is the Coast Lounge Chair, with its distinctive slatted back and seat made from solid walnut wood. Yong was inspired by both vernacular Indonesian teak furniture from the 1960s and 1970s and Danish modern classics.

The collection for Heal’s is available online, while the original Nathan Home collection can be found locally.

Available at Nathan Home, £1,249/S$2,200

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The latest version of the Eames Moulded Plastic Dining Chair is made with 99% post-industrial recycled plastics. PHOTO: XTRA

EC-127 Eames Moulded Plastic Dining Chair

The Eames Moulded Plastic Dining Chair was introduced in 1970 as the EC-127 and is a symbol of mid-century modern design.

First developed together with the wood version in 1946 by Ray and Charles Eames using the same moulded plywood techniques they had pioneered, the chair has gone through many updates. The latest is a sustainable version introduced in 2025, made with 99 per cent post-industrial recycled plastics.

Available at Xtra, price on request

Michael Thonet’s 1859 No 14 chair design has been reinterpreted in various ways, including as the Loop Chair by India Mahdavi. PHOTO: GEBRUDER THONET VIENNA

Loop Chair

German-Austrian cabinet-maker Michael Thonet designed the world-recognised No 14 chair in 1859, which was found in bistros all over Europe.

Now produced by Gebruder Thonet Vienna, the steam-bent solid wood and woven rattan cane chair has been reinterpreted in various ways, including as the Loop Chair by India Mahdavi.

Available at Space Furniture, S$4,660

The Apex lamp is available in four iterations: an ambient light, plus clip, wall and standing versions for versatility. PHOTO: HAY

Apex lamp

In designing the Apex lamp for HAY, British designer John Tree was inspired by the classic banker’s light, a piece recognisable by its polished brass base and green glass lamp, and found in many libraries in the US after the 1900s.

The functional lamp series streamlines these elements into a simple metal profile. It’s available in four iterations: an ambient light, plus clip, wall and standing versions for versatility.

Available at Grafunkt, from S$150 to S$490

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg for Stella Works, this Taylor Valet features a sleek wooden profile. PHOTO: YABU PUSHELBERG

Taylor Valet

The clothes valet originated in Victorian England during the late 1800s, and was used to hang a suit or other clothing while the master of the house was being dressed by his personal valet.

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg for Stella Works, this Taylor Valet is a streamlined version featuring a sleek wooden profile.

Available at Space Furniture, S$1,500

Hvidt & Molgaard took inspiration from Ancient Egyptian folding chairs when it created the X table. PHOTO: &TRADITION

X table

Ancient Egyptian folding chairs, designed for military commanders on the move, were among the earliest collapsible chairs designed.

Hvidt & Molgaard took inspiration from this when it created the X table for Danish brand &Tradition. The table is crafted from solid teak, with subtle, upturned edges like a tray.

The intersecting legs are connected by brass fittings and diagonal brass tension rods for structural stability.

Available at Grafunkt, S$2,980

The PK26 is mounted on the wall, giving the impression of floating. PHOTO: FRITZ HANSEN

PK26

Poul Kjaerholm was a Danish cabinet-maker who designed many iconic pieces of furniture.

The PK26, which has been relaunched by Fritz Hansen, is a wall-mounted piece in flat steel with a leather-covered back and seat that recalls traditional Chesterfield sofas.

It is mounted on the wall, giving the impression of floating. Kjaerholm, who first designed the seat for the foyer of the city hall in Fredericia, Denmark, also had one in his home.

Available at W Atelier, S$27,560 with GST

This serving trolley offers a modern aesthetic and does not look out of place in the kitchen or living room. PHOTO: USM

USM serving trolley

The ubiquitous bar trolley that originated during the 20th century was adapted from the Victorian tea trolley. The use of shiny brass, chrome, glass and dark wood extended the bar aesthetic into the home in the 1950s.

Modern houses might prefer sleeker versions; USM’S serving trolley offers a modern aesthetic and does not look out of place in the kitchen or living room.

Available at Proof Living and Grafunkt, price on request