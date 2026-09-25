The artist who reimagined Tiffany

BTLUXE EXCLUSIVE

Chapter 2

Jean Schlumberger joined Tiffany & Co in 1956 and ushered in an unprecedented chapter in the jewellery house. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Jean Schlumberger’s arrival at Tiffany & Co as vice-president and signature designer in 1956 ushered in a new era for the American institution.

On paper, Schlumberger seemed like an unlikely choice: Born in France in 1907 into a prominent family of textile manufacturers, he received no formal training in art or jewellery-making. His family, in fact, expected him to enter banking.

Schlumberger often took inspiration from nature. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

But the artistically inclined Schlumberger showed an early talent for drawing, and gravitated towards creative circles in Paris in his youth. There, in the city’s vibrant flea markets, he found porcelain flowers and transformed them into brooches.

His talents eventually caught the eye of Elsa Schiaparelli, and he went on to create costume jewellery for the fashion designer in the 1930s. After World War II, he hopped across the pond to establish himself in New York, attracting the city’s fashionable elite with his whimsical, sculptural creations.

His whimsical creations attracted New York City’s fashionable elite. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Schlumberger had a flair for seeing things for more than what they were. A bird could be a fantastical creature; a flower could be a sun; bold plumage could be an abstracted wing. His designs were imbued with movement, almost as if they had a life of their own. This flair was exactly what Tiffany & Co wanted, so then-chairman Walter Hoving invited him to join the house, giving him his own studio and salon on the mezzanine of the Fifth Avenue flagship.

Schlumberger travelled widely and found inspiration in the textures, colours, and forms he encountered across South-east Asia. Photographs taken by Luc Bouchage, his life partner, document a trip to Singapore and visits to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the historic Raffles Hotel, where Tiffany & Co would open its first store in Singapore in 1991. The country’s environment and lush landscapes informed Schlumberger’s imaginative work at Tiffany & Co.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

It was Schlumberger who mounted the Tiffany Diamond on his Ribbon Rosette necklace and draped it on Audrey Hepburn for publicity stills for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961.

In a 1995 retrospective in Paris, the Diamond was mounted on his Bird on a Rock design – a fitting tribute to the man who reshaped Tiffany forever.

Today, Schlumberger’s designs are highly sought-after at auction – particularly the pieces he designed for icons such as Hepburn, Jacqueline Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor.

At the same time, Tiffany continues to reinterpret his designs for a modern audience, with his most recognisable motifs being translated onto fine jewellery, high jewellery and watches. His influence has transcended the archives, and continues to evolve without losing its character.

Bird on a Rock debuted at the height of the Swinging Sixties. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Bird on a Rock

Possibly no other design embodies Schlumberger’s body of work better than Bird on a Rock. Debuting at the height of the Swinging Sixties in 1965, the playful motif was inspired by a cockatoo that the designer encountered.

Over the years, the bird has perched on a dazzling array of vibrant gemstones, including the Tiffany Diamond. That particular piece, showcased at the designer’s retrospective in Paris in 1995, was historic in itself – Charles Lewis Tiffany’s bold, enterprising vision meeting Schlumberger’s quirky sensibilities in a single swoop.

Butterflies also inspired Schlumberger’s work. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Flora and fauna

Schlumberger’s jewels are highly distinctive, thanks to their sense of movement, striking colour palette and imaginative designs. Nature was a constant source of inspiration, running the gamut from flowers, fruits and plants to birds, butterflies and sea creatures.

Flora and fauna were interpreted both literally and abstractly in Schlumberger’s jewellery. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

At times, they were literal; other times, they were abstracted and extrapolated into new and wonderful combinations.

Schlumberger exchanged letters and drawings with Rachel “Bunny” Mellon. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Patron of the arts

Rachel “Bunny” Mellon was no ordinary client. The banking and fast-moving consumer goods heiress, said to be worth about US$400 million, was a noted art collector, horticulturalist and philanthropist.

The two met in New York in 1954, bonded over a shared love of nature, and promptly became bosom buddies. In an era long before text messages, the pair exchanged letters, notes and drawings, some of which have been carefully preserved.

Schlumberger designed the very first Bird on a Rock piece in 1965 – a diamond-studded bird perched on a stunning cabochon lapis lazuli – specifically for Bunny Mellon.

Some of the designer’s notes have been preserved. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Over time, Mellon and her husband Paul became the designer’s most supportive patrons; after her passing in 2014, the family donated 142 Schlumberger jewels and objects to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia.

Jean Schlumberger, Jasmine Necklace, 1962 PHOTO: VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, RICHMOND, COLLECTION OF MRS PAUL MELLON

The legend continues

After 20 years at the helm, Schlumberger produced such a wealth of work that his design vocabulary continues to define contemporary collections.

Jean Schlumberger, Butterflies Choker, 1956 PHOTO: VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, RICHMOND, COLLECTION OF MRS PAUL MELLON

The Apollo collection reinterprets his fascination with celestial forms; Bird on a Rock manifests in fine jewellery, high jewellery and timepieces; Rope transposes his signature twisted-rope motif onto contemporary jewellery and watches; and Sixteen Stone reimagines the cross-stitch design that recalls the designer’s family and their textile heritage.

Schlumberger’s design vocabulary, as exemplified in this brooch, continues to define contemporary collections. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

This is Chapter 2 of a three-part special. Read the next chapter here.