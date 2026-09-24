Can Mark Shaw bring Singapore back to Orchard Road and the movies?

THE HERITAGE ISSUE

The third-generation cinema heir is betting on ‘experiences’ to keep both institutions relevant

Mark Shaw is the director of Shaw Organisation and third-generation custodian of a family business that has been showing films since 1928. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW

WHEN WE ARE WATCHING MOVIES, Mark Shaw is watching us.

Is the audience responding? Are the seats comfortable? Is the image sharp? Is the sound crisp? And, crucially, is the popcorn good?

After 34 years in the family cinema business – and a childhood spent watching everything from Jaws to Apocalypse Now before he was even 10 – the distinction between film lover and cinema operator is difficult to maintain.

“I do go to the cinema to enjoy the movie,” he says. “But when I’m in there, I’m also thinking about how the audience is experiencing the moment.”

These days, he is also watching the box-office numbers – with some delight.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the biggest post-pandemic opening weekend in Singapore and is the fastest film to pass S$12 million since its 2021 predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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The Odyssey has officially become the highest-grossing Imax title in Singapore, overtaking Avatar: The Way of Water’s S$1.88 million record in just 21 days – and is still climbing two months into its run.

Obsession, Backrooms, Dear You and Colony, too, drew strong turnouts.

Taken together, this amounts to something cinemas have not had much of since Covid-19: a genuinely good season.

For Mark Shaw, the best way to preserve the family legacy is to keep rewriting it. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW

Considering that audiences today have plenty of reasons to stay home – from streaming services and big TV sets to the inexhaustible supply of distractions on their phones – Shaw counts it as a small miracle.

“We recognise that it’s a combination of the experience you have at the cinema and the content you’re watching that’s critical,” says the Shaw Organisation director and third-generation custodian of a family business that’s been showing films since 1928.

“As the cinema operator, our job is to provide you with the best environment possible to consume something.”

The reinvention of moviegoing

That remit sounds simple enough – until you consider how much time, effort and investment Shaw and his team have poured into building a genuinely premium environment.

Its flagship Lido complex on Orchard Road began a phased renovation in May 2025. Today, five of its 11 halls are devoted to premium formats: Imax, Lumiere Grand, two small Premiere theatres and Dreamers, its child-friendly concept.

Even the former Lido 1 – the one hall that almost every Singaporean had sat in – was gutted out and reconfigured. Its 500-seating layout has given way to 295 sofa-style seats and 36 luxurious recliners. It has also been renamed Lumiere Grand, which sounds comically grandiose until you actually see it in person.

The former Lido 1 has been redesigned as Lumiere Grand with sofa-style seats and plush recliners. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Meanwhile, regular halls have had new laser projectors installed, screens replaced, upholstery and carpets refreshed, and new infrastructure added for festivals, fan screenings and corporate events.

Lido is no longer merely selling a film; it is selling the decision to leave home and experience a film collectively and in maximum comfort.

“The whole point of going to a movie theatre is to experience emotion with a full house of people,” Shaw muses. “We’re humans and we feed off each other’s emotions. So scares become scarier, laughs become funnier, and sad moments can become devastating.”

And let’s not forget the new food offerings.

Centro, an ambitious F&B operation created with Wild Honey founders Stephanie Hancock and Guy Wachs, occupies several parts of the complex: an espresso and matcha bar, a grab-and-go counter, and a 50-seat restaurant overlooking Orchard Road.

The scene-stealer, though, is a cocktail bar that looks like something out of Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby: all brass accents, reflective surfaces and geometric Art Deco flourishes.

The handsome cocktail bar at Lido is Art Deco-inspired. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

It’s premiumisation in its most literal form.

Yet, Shaw is careful not to confuse luxury with mere surface polish: “If people are paying more, it should feel more luxurious. But things can look luxurious and not be luxurious… So the service has to be good. The film has to be good. Everything has to come together.”

How much did he spend renovating Lido? “I’m not going to tell you… It wasn’t cheap. But we didn’t splurge.”

And if his grandfather, Runme Shaw, were still alive, what would he say?

“He might think I spent too much money,” the younger Shaw quips, before laughing.

Safeguarding an empire

Runme Shaw (1901-1985) was the patriarch of the Shaw cinema empire, as well as the founder and chairman of Shaw Organisation in Singapore.

Hailing from a Shanghai family already involved in film-making, he was sent to South-east Asia to distribute the family’s films. He established himself in Singapore in the late 1920s and was later joined by his younger brother, Run Run Shaw.

Together, they built a cinema and film-making business that eventually stretched across and beyond the region.

Runme Shaw greeting Queen Elizabeth II in 1972 at the Singapore Turf Club. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB

When Mark Shaw was little, his grandfather took the family to the cinema every Saturday afternoon, usually at Lido or Capitol.

Age-appropriate programming was not a priority. Horror films, violent actioners and war epics all entered his cinematic education earlier than they should have.

“I was shown all the very inappropriate stuff when I was young,” he says, laughing. “It’s an occupational hazard.”

What seems to have passed from grandfather to grandson, though, is the ritual of moviegoing itself: leaving home, entering a darkened hall and surrendering to the same story as everyone else.

As a result, the younger Shaw is less interested in preserving cinemas as monuments to his family’s past than in keeping the experience of moviegoing alive.

If anything, he treats nostalgia with suspicion when it gets in the way of reinvention.

“We’ve never stopped experimenting with stuff,” he says. “Every time we build a new location or renovate a location, we try something new… I hate cookie-cutter.”

Mark Shaw wears a shirt and jacket by COS. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW FOR BT

Shaw is constantly stretching the idea of what a cinema can be. His venues have screened concert films by Taylor Swift and K-pop acts, restored 35 mm projection for The Odyssey, and created Dreamers halls where young children can run around without fear of annoying the adults.

At the Shaw branch in Jem, for instance, the Dreamers hall even comes with a five-metre-long slide and a 17 square metre ball pit – allowing children to play while films are still running.

The point, he says, is not to impose one formula everywhere, but to “massage the concepts to fit into the location and demographic”.

The best way to preserve the Shaw legacy, it seems, is to keep rewriting it.

Orchard Road’s second act

That instinct for reinvention extends beyond Lido’s doors.

As chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) since 2015, Shaw has been applying much the same logic to Singapore’s premier shopping strip – which is still iconic, but no longer the automatic weekend destination it once was.

Working with businesses and government agencies, Orba’s aim is to keep the precinct relevant not simply as somewhere to shop, but somewhere to linger, eat, watch, wander, and spend the whole day and night.

“Things are definitely moving towards experiences – stuff that you can’t get online,” says Shaw. “Experience is going to rule everything in the future.”

Orchard Road Christmas decorations remain a favourite among locals and tourists. PHOTO: ORBA

For decades, Orchard Road had a convenient monopoly on novelty.

It was where Singapore encountered new department stores, international labels and youth tribes – “Centrepoint kids and Far East Plaza kids”, as Shaw remembers them. It also had a night-time alter ego, with louche clubs such as Xanadu, Tropicana, Rumours and Sparks – which meant you could shop all afternoon and party all night in a single district.

Much of that exclusivity has evaporated.

Suburban mega-malls make travelling downtown optional. Marina Bay, Sentosa, Dempsey, New Bahru and even Changi have become destinations in their own right.

E-commerce makes nearly every global object one click away. Frequent regional flights make it easy to fly to Bangkok, Seoul and Shanghai and experience their spectacular retail.

What Orchard Road once sold – access to something you could not find elsewhere – has vanished. And Shaw knows this.

“If you live in Punggol and you’ve got Waterway Point there… you don’t always need to come to Orchard Road,” he says. “But if you want to see The Odyssey on Singapore’s biggest Imax screen, then you’ve got to come here.”

His prescription for the street is not so different from the one he’s applied to his cinemas: Orchard Road’s future may lie less in what it can sell than in what it can stage – experiences singular enough to justify the journey.

If people don’t need to come to Orchard, they must be given compelling reasons to want to. One priority is giving them more to do after dark. “There needs to be more stuff to do in the evenings, apart from just going to a restaurant,” Shaw says.

Taking it all in

That “stuff” is already on the way.

Live Nation’s 3,000-capacity Grange House – its first live-music venue in South-east Asia – is expected by mid-2027. The Kengo Kuma-designed redevelopment of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre is slated to include a 1,000-seat theatre and contemporary art museum by 2030.

Artist impression of Live Nation’s first live-music venue in South-east Asia, set to open in mid-2027. PHOTO: LIVE NATION

Orchard Road is being reorganised less around shopping and more around experience. But while they’re there, Shaw would like people to experience the actual street.

He wants, among other things, the surface crossing between Wheelock Place and Ion Orchard restored. For all the grand talk of rejuvenation, one of his recurring concerns is wonderfully prosaic: It should not be quite so difficult to cross the road.

“It’s a beautiful street,” he says. “And it should be experienced from the street.”

Although many Singaporeans have grown used to crossing streets via air-conditioned tunnels to avoid the heat and humidity, Shaw is having none of it. “Weather is a poor excuse to not be a pedestrian and see Orchard Road at street level,” he says.

Underlying all this – the crossings, concerts, later nights and livelier streets – is something harder to engineer: attachment. The ambition is not simply to make Orchard Road busier, but to make it matter again.

For Shaw, that is also where the connection with Lido becomes personal. His memories of cinema are inseparable from Saturday afternoons spent at Lido or Capitol with his grandfather and the rest of the family.

Places matter not because they stay the same, but because they continue to gather new memories. Lido has already had to reinvent itself for a new generation; Orchard Road now faces much the same task.

In that sense, Shaw’s two roles are not so different. Both are about keeping familiar places in the present tense – not as places people remember going to, but as places they still want to go.

Photography: Darren Gabriel Leow

Fashion direction & styling: CK

Grooming: Benedict Choo