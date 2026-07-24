Celebrating 100 years of history with the Rolex Oyster

WATCHES

The Swiss watch manufacture rolls out commemorative and refreshed models to mark this iconic timepiece’s centenary

BIRTHDAYS ARE MEANT TO BE celebrated, what more the 100th year of the iconic Rolex Oyster – the timepiece that shook the horological world in 1926 when founder Hans Wilsdorf created the first truly waterproof wristwatch, changing the art of watchmaking forever.

To mark the occasion, Rolex has unveiled the new commemorative Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 alongside several refreshed models.

The Datejust 41’s dial, for one, has received a rare green lacquer ombre-like treatment, while the Oyster Perpetual 36 is fitted with the Jubilee motif in multicoloured lacquer. In turn, the Oyster Perpetual 28 and 34 go full gold for the first time.

Oyster Perpetual 34 in 18 ct Everose gold with a blue stone dial. PHOTO: ROLEX

Oyster Perpetual 28 and 34

It’s hard to imagine Rolex without the Oyster Perpetual, making it a fitting choice to spearhead the centennial celebrations. Introduced a few years after the original Oyster case, the model takes its name from Rolex’s Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism and is water-resistant to 100 m.

Its Oyster case is equipped with a Twinlock winding crown, featuring a double waterproofness system, while the hermetically sealed construction provides optimal protection for the automatic movement within.

As its name suggests, the Oyster Perpetual is made up essentially of these two historic features: the Oyster case and Perpetual rotor. It’s the purest expression of a Rolex watch. The Oyster Perpetual dispenses with embellishments such as rotating bezels and date windows, keeping the focus on its pure, time-only design.

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Rolex then expanded the boundaries of this collection by introducing exclusive 18 ct gold models. Previously dominated by Oystersteel, the Oyster Perpetual line now features stunning gold iterations that stretch the imagination of how a daily-wear watch can feel.

The 28 mm Oyster Perpetual is in 18 ct yellow gold, and the 34 mm version 18 ct Everose gold.

What sets them apart is not simply the use of the precious metal, but also the way it’s treated. Instead of being mirror-polished, the gold is satin-finished for a soft textured shine. These two new watches are the first Rolex timepieces in a precious metal to be given this finish.

The hour markers at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock on the dial are cut from natural stone, a first for Rolex. “The stones feature an ogive cut on their upper surfaces, which highlights their individual structure and colour while preventing the slightest reflection,” says the brand.

The three hour markers in the Oyster Perpetual 28 are in heliotrope, a stone that reveals a variety of green hues. In the Oyster Perpetual 34, they are cut from dumortierite, a mineral in alternating shades of light and dark blue.

The watches are worn on an Oyster bracelet. Developed in the 1930s, the three-piece link metal band is so robust that it’s still in use today. The only recent inclusion was the Easylink comfort extension link, which allows the bracelet to be adjusted by about 5 mm to fit snugly on the wrist.

Price: S$44,550 (Oyster Perpetual 28), S$56,450 (Oyster Perpetual 34)

The new Datejust 41 has a special green lacquer ombre dial. PHOTO: ROLEX

Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41

The Datejust is what a modern watch should be when stripped to its essentials: waterproof, plus a self-winding chronometer with a date window. It’s tough enough to be worn on a daily basis, yet is perfectly elegant for a formal occasion.

The collection has timeless appeal. Save for the cyclops magnifier lens added in 1953, upgrades and improvements of the Datejust have been made gradually, and with discretion. The original case shape and classic layout have been left almost untouched.

The Datejust today looks just about as it did in 1945, when the first model was launched. At the time, it was the first self-winding waterproof chronometer wristwatch to display the date in a window at 3 o’clock.

For over 60 years, the largest Datejust was 36 mm. The larger Datejust II made its debut only in the late 2000s, and was replaced by the Datejust 41 in 2016.

Although the two models both have a 41 mm case size, the Datejust 41 is slimmer and powered by a new-generation movement.

The latest Datejust 41 was rolled out this year with a special green lacquer ombre dial to toast the Oyster case’s 100th anniversary. Encased in Oystersteel and white gold, the green lacquering is a first for an ombre dial since the latter was reintroduced in 2019.

Here, the ombre – from the French word for “shaded” – refers to the dial colour changing gradually from light green in the centre to an inky dark hue on the edges. This is achieved by applying green lacquer to the base plate, then spraying layers of black lacquer in concentric circles from the centre.

A green lacquer ombre dial is also offered for the Datejust 36 in Oystersteel – available with a domed bezel and an Oyster or Jubilee bracelet; or in white Rolesor version – available with a fluted bezel or bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds (about 1.36 ct) and an Oyster or Jubilee bracelet.

Price S$16,450

The Oyster Perpetual 36 flaunts a multicoloured lacquer dial. PHOTO: ROLEX

Oyster Perpetual 36

This Oyster Perpetual 36, with its multicoloured lacquer dial, brings to mind another Oyster Perpetual watch rolled out three years ago.

The earlier celebration dial, however, featured just five colours in a pattern of bubbles against a bright turquoise background. The latest Oyster Perpetual 36 flaunts a multicoloured lacquer dial featuring a restyled Jubilee motif composed of 10 contrasting colours.

The Jubilee motif first appeared on dials of the Datejust and Day-Date in 1978. Since then, it has become an aesthetic hallmark of Rolex for the decoration of certain dials.

The Oyster Perpetual range provides the scope to explore new creative ideas in dial design. The imaginative, colourful and graphic reinterpretation of the Jubilee motif is a demonstration of this creativity.

The Jubilee motif typically came in a single colour. The new 36 mm Oyster Perpetual in Oystersteel puts a colourful spin on it, with a repeating high-contrast pattern. The multicoloured dial is a celebration of not only the Oyster case’s centennial, but also Rolex’s innovation and dial-making artistry.

Producing the dial was a big challenge. The colours are applied not all at once, but one after the other. The utmost precision is required to ensure that all the shapes and letters making up the motif are positioned perfectly.

Price: S$9,450