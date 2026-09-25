In celebration of the Serpent

JEWELLERY

The latest chapter in Bulgari’s Serpenti Infinito exhibition has produced both oversized art and human-sized jewellery

SINCE IT BEGAN SLITHERING ITS way from Shanghai through Seoul and Mumbai last year, the Serpenti Infinito art exhibition has explored the multifaceted ways in which Bulgari’s symbolic snake travels, translates and transforms across culture.

It is a fascinating process of paying homage to the Italian luxury jeweller’s most successful icon: the Serpenti.

The latest stop on its global journey is no less dramatic.

auruBOROS – Urban Memory and Collective Dream is Bulgari’s first public art commission in America. PHOTO: BULGARI

Earlier this month, Bulgari’s first public art commission in America – auruBOROS – Urban Memory and Collective Dream – saw massive golden coils emerging from New York’s High Line elevated public park, just beneath The Standard hotel.

Part sculpture, part architectural oddity, the pneumatic structure was conceived by Berlin-based Plastique Fantastique. PHOTO: BULGARI

Part sculpture, part architectural oddity, the pneumatic structure conceived by Berlin-based Plastique Fantastique fired the imagination. At once imposing and captivating, its shiny, thermoplastic polyurethane surface reflected changing scenes throughout the day.

The shiny, thermoplastic polyurethane surface reflected changing scenes throughout the day. PHOTO: BULGARI

But alas, the installation, like the previous exhibitions, was temporary.

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The Roman jeweller did not leave us bereft, though. To mark the occasion, it released a selection of high jewellery creations that pay tribute to America’s artistic legacy, as well as three new Serpenti Tubogas pieces to join the existing necklace and ring.

Serpenti Tubogas

Serpenti Tubogas bracelet. PHOTO: BULGARI

The enchanting allure of Serpenti and the iconic design that is Bulgari’s Tubogas come together in this contemporary collection that recalls the jeweller’s rich history.

In a single twirl, a yellow gold bracelet wraps around the wrist, the serpent’s body made of Tubogas’ distinct, solder-free yet flexible bands. The animal’s head and tail are highlighted with pave diamonds, its black onyx eyes keeping watch over the wearer.

Serpenti Tubogas earrings. PHOTO: BULGARI

In a similar fashion, two snake’s heads in yellow gold with diamonds and onyx form a matching pair of Serpenti Tubogas earrings.

Completing the trio is a brooch shaped by the undulating body of a serpent, its yellow gold body and head illuminated by diamonds, with onyx eyes in a mesmerising gaze.

Serpenti Falling Drops

Serpenti Falling Drops necklace. PHOTO: BULGARI

American artist Jackson Pollock was a key figure in the abstract expressionist movement, his “drip technique” making the physical act of painting part of the work itself.

This gorgeous white gold and diamond necklace seeks to honour that, with a vibrant drop of colour – a detachable, 23.13-carat triangular aquamarine – falling from the snake’s mouth.

Serpenti Flag

Serpenti Flag necklace. PHOTO: BULGARI

This piece was inspired by acclaimed painter, sculptor, draftsman and printmaker Jasper Johns, best known for his iconic depictions of the American flag.

Here, tanzanite, coral and diamonds evoke the blue, red and white of his country’s flag. The head of the serpent in this rose gold necklace is then crowned by a stunning, 18.75-carat pear-shaped tanzanite.

Serpenti Ocean Deco

Serpenti Ocean Deco necklace. PHOTO: BULGARI

A rose gold snake, shaped by contrasting colours, symmetry and movement – this daring necklace recalls the bold geometry and chromatic spirit of Miami’s oceanfront Art Deco architecture.

The head and tail of this diamond-encrusted serpent decorated with malachite, onyx and rubellites converge on a striking, purplish pink 17.98-carat cushion-cut rubellite. The piece is certainly not one for the faint-hearted.

Serpenti Helix

Serpenti Helix necklace. PHOTO: BULGARI

The regal, yellow gold Tubogas choker in this marvellous piece of jewellery references the revolutionary spiral architecture of New York’s Guggenheim Museum.

Meanwhile, a white gold, diamond-covered serpent coils around it, its sinuous body forming the infinity symbol.

As a final touch, a detachable 5.46-carat neon pink Tanzanian spinel dangles from the creature’s mouth. A truly worthy tribute to art.