A conversation about luxury 

THE BTLUXE EDIT

An afternoon of insight and a power list of luxury movers and shakers – introducing an inaugural symposium that explores the Asian luxury landscape and its trajectory

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy explores what luxury means today, and celebrates those who have helped build Singapore’s luxury identity. IMAGE: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT

CONVERSATIONS AROUND LUXURY HAVE ALWAYS leaned towards what something costs. But is that really all there is to it?

For every ultra-complicated watch, high-jewellery creation, Michelin-starred meal or five-star hotel stay, there is always a story waiting to be told. One of craftsmanship, heritage, innovation or simple human endeavour.

The people and brands who make it all happen – and in the process shape the way we see, define and experience luxury – form the basis of The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy, an inaugural symposium launched in tandem with The Business Times’ 50th anniversary.

A collaboration between Schroders Wealth Management and BTLuxe, the symposium explores what luxury means today, and celebrates those who have helped build Singapore’s luxury identity.

They make up The BTLuxe Edit – a power list of 50 names covering 10 categories, honoured for their achievements in their respective fields.

Chan Soo Khian, founder of SCDA Architects. PHOTO: CHAN SOO KHIAN

They include legacy names who built their reputations over more than 25 years, as well as a new generation driving the future across the luxury spectrum from Architecture to Craft, Hospitality, Wellness and Gastronomy.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Then, there are those who have paved the way in Culture and Patronage, Entrepreneurship and Placemaking – broadening our perspective beyond what we buy to how we live, what we experience and how we give back.

A new luxury

“Luxury has become increasingly personal,” observes Evonne Tan, Asia CEO of Schroders Wealth Management.

“For many successful individuals, luxury is no longer about owning something exclusive. It is about having the freedom to spend time on what matters most, whether that is family, health, philanthropy, travel or pursuing a passion.”

She adds: “One of the biggest shifts in Asia is that people are moving from asking how to create wealth to asking what they want their wealth to achieve.”

One of the objectives of The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy is “to broaden the conversation around wealth and success”, says Tan.

“Too often, wealth is viewed through a financial lens. But wealth today is much more than portfolios. It’s about family, purpose, legacy and the impact people hope to create.”

Nathan Yong, a pioneer in Singapore’s product and furniture design industry. PHOTO: NATHAN YONG

Who’s in The BTLuxe Edit

Ten categories. Five names each. Who are they? They are the business leaders, creative founders, artists and brands that broke new ground, set the standards and continue to lead the way forward.

The big reveal will take place on Oct 28 at Shangri-La Singapore, as part of an afternoon symposium bringing together key thought leaders to share their insights with an audience of industry decision-makers.

But a sneak preview of some of the individuals in The BTLuxe Edit shows that they’re not ones to follow convention – each brings a distinct perspective to their chosen fields.

For example, there is Chan Soo Khian, founder of SCDA Architects, a household name anchoring Architecture – a category that recognises those who build not just physical spaces but also create living experiences.

The veteran architect-hotelier, who also created his own Soori brand of boutique hotels, says: “To me, luxury in architecture and hospitality design is the choreography of spatial experience – the careful sequencing of arrival, light, landscape, material, spatial proportion and privacy.

“Whether designing a home or a Soori hotel, true luxury lies not in excess, but in creating a sense of calm, discovery and belonging.”

He adds: “Over the years, perceptions of luxury have shifted from conspicuous display towards experiences that are more personal, meaningful and authentic. Today, the greatest luxuries are space, time, privacy and a genuine connection to place.”

Nathan Yong, a pioneer in Singapore’s product and furniture design industry, and a legacy name in the Craft category, has a similar perspective.

Wee Teng Wen, founder and managing director of Lo & Behold Group. PHOTO: BT FILE

“Luxury, in the context of craft, is having the time to study something, work on it, understand it, and perfect that commitment,” he says.

“Technology is constantly pushing us to be faster, produce more and move on to the next thing. That goes against what craft fundamentally asks of us: time, patience, repetition and attention.

“So, luxury in my work is not about extravagance or expensive materials. It is having enough time to make considered decisions, and having the restraint to know when enough is enough.”

Placemaking and Gastronomy

Turning an old school into New Bahru, the most-talked-about lifestyle destination, made Wee Teng Wen a shoo-in for the Placemaking category. Luxury brands which have regularly held their events there validated the founder and managing partner of the Lo & Behold Group’s instinct that luxury is taking on a different guise.

“Luxury today is less about excess and more about intention,” he says. “Great placemaking creates destinations with a strong point of view that feel timeless but never static. The holy grail is a place with enough character and depth to remain interesting for years.”

Loh Lik Peng, restaurateur, Unlisted Collection. PHOTO: JASPER YU

Even in Gastronomy, luxury dining has taken on new meaning in an increasingly challenging industry, says restaurateur Loh Lik Peng of Unlisted Collection. A game changer in the industry with a string of Michelin-starred restaurants in his stable, Loh has had to adapt with the times.

“When I started, a Michelin star was rare and coveted, but now you need at least two or more to be noticed,” he says. As margins diminish, staying in the game “means doubling down on quality and the experience we offer”.

Enterprise and Patronage

The Enterprise category in turn spotlights Singapore entrepreneurs who saw a demand in the luxury retail space and put their own stamp on it, such as Lim Choon Hong, who started his journey in 1989 with Xtra, a multi-brand designer furniture store.

Staying resilient in the business after 36 years means being “sensitive to the changing values and tastes of the Singapore consumer”, says Lim.

“Brand curation and communication, especially in this digital age, become very important, along with crafting the ideal customer experience in the physical store.”

Evonne Tan, Asia CEO of Schroders Wealth Management, says: “Luxury has become increasingly personal.” PHOTO: SCHRODERS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Enterprise and Patronage are the categories that resonate the most with Schroders Wealth Management’s Tan.

“I’ve always found entrepreneurs incredibly inspiring,” she says. “They create far more than wealth. They create jobs, opportunities and sometimes entire industries.

“Across Asia, many of today’s successful businesses have been built within a single generation, and it’s fascinating to see founders now thinking about what comes next. It’s no longer about building a business, but preserving a legacy and preparing future generations to carry it forward.”

Francis Yeoh, executive chairman, YTL Corporation. PHOTO: YTL CORPORATION

Patronage has an equally compelling story. “Many successful individuals eventually reach a point where they begin to ask not what they have achieved, but what difference they can make,” she adds.

“Whether through philanthropy, education, the arts or community initiatives, they want to contribute something meaningful beyond commercial success.”

In fact, the two themes are connected, she notes. “Enterprise is about creating value. Patronage is about giving something back. Together, they capture the idea that wealth can be both a responsibility and force for positive impact.”

The event

With Interior Design, Hospitality, Culture and Wellness rounding out the list, the diversity of the categories reflects how the definition of luxury doesn’t stay static.

On Oct 28, those different perspectives will come together in one room as The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy brings together selected names from several categories for an afternoon of panel sessions and fireside chats.

Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation, YTL Hotels. PHOTO: BT FILE

Hear from the likes of Wee Teng Wen, Loh Lik Peng and Chan Soo Khian. Also get the rare opportunity to sit in on a fireside chat with Francis Yeoh of YTL Corporation, who will share the stage with his niece Yeoh Pei Xien of YTL Hotels, for a conversation about legacy and succession planning.

“With this partnership with BTLuxe, we hope to contribute to thoughtful conversations around leadership, entrepreneurship, legacy and what success means in today’s world,” says Tan.

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy takes place on Oct 28 at Shangri-La Singapore. For updates on the programme and sponsors, or to purchase tickets to the event, write to us at btlifestyle@sph.com.sg.

Presented by: