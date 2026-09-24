Crossing the Mediterranean: Bites, sights and sounds from Athens to Bari

TRAVEL

From ancient ruins and idyllic seas to local wine and olives, there’s no shortage of things to see and try

The streets of Monastiraki in the Greek capital of Athens are lined with stalls ideal for browsing. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

THERE IS A SPECIAL MAGIC that settles over the Mediterranean. Time feels fluid in the sprawling islands, seemingly inviting one to slow down and dive deep into the region’s millennia of history, to discover how those tales of old manifest in the present day.

It also helps, of course, that Christopher Nolan’s recent film adaptation of The Odyssey has reignited interest in Ancient Greece. A trip through the Mediterranean thus seems timely, if not fully on trend.

Our journey begins in Athens, where a seven-night cruise on the Explora II will bring us through the Mediterranean Sea: first to Bari in Italy, then back towards Nydri, Pylos, Katapola and Mykonos in Greece, before returning to Athens’ Piraeus.

Before that, though, it’s well worth taking a day to explore the Greek capital. Start out early at the Acropolis to beat the crowds and walk through the ancient citadel, before heading to the Acropolis Museum for a closer look at the thousands of artefacts from the surrounding dig site.

The Acropolis Museum gives visitors a closer look at artefacts from the surrounding archaelogical sites. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

For a little retail therapy, the nearby neighbourhoods are a veritable treasure trove.

In Plaka, just a short walk from the Acropolis, Thiki sells unique, locally designed products – think jewellery, homeware and scarves – that take inspiration from Greek culture with a contemporary aesthetic. There’s also the Roman Agora, for those looking to see more archaeological sites.

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Over in Monastiraki, the streets are lined with stalls ideal for browsing; a flea market also comes out in full force on Sundays. For a little respite from the summer sun’s glare, Giorgio Hatter is a milliner run by the third generation of the Polychronopoulos family.

Athens quickly explored, the time comes for us to set sail. Our voyage begins with a day at sea, giving us a chance to sample some of the Explora II’s on-board restaurants and bars.

Explora Journeys, the luxury cruise line of MSC Group, will expand its fleet to six ships by 2028. PHOTO: EXPLORA JOURNEYS

A day in Bari

On our second morning, we dock in Bari, the capital of Italy’s Apulia region. The city is split in two: the traditional Old Town and a more modern area known as Murat.

The Old Town is where most of the hustle and bustle is. Wind through the narrow streets and try the seemingly endless rows of bakeries and cafes; for the extra-hungry, there are even companies offering walking tours exploring the area’s F&B scene.

Be sure to visit the Strada Arco Basso or “Orecchiette Street”, as it’s more popularly known. Here, the ear-shaped pasta is front and centre – literally – with lines of nonnas (“grandmothers” in Italian) sitting outside each stall rolling, cutting and shaping dough all day long.

Strada Arco Basso in Bari is known for the nonnas who make orecchiette along the street. PHOTO: RUSSELL MARINO SOH, BT

Nunzia Caputo, 68, is arguably the most renowned of those working in Strada Arco Basso. Dubbed the Queen of Orecchiette, she was even in Singapore in 2025 for a short stint at Shangri-La Singapore’s Waterfall Ristorante Italiano.

Caputo readily hands out cooking tips and fills our bags as we browse the racks outside her shop. She even poses for photos mid-chat as other curious tourists pass by.

Elsewhere in the Old Town, centuries-old architecture is in focus.

Located under the Bari Cathedral is the Museo del Succorpo, where visitors can see ruins of an ancient Christian basilica and part of a Roman road, among others. Above ground, there is the Archaeological Museum, housed in a restored mediaeval Benedictine monastery.

With its distinctive conical trulli houses, Alberobello has an almost Tolkien-esque sightscape. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

For a longer excursion, venture deeper into Apulia.

Alberobello, with its distinctive conical trulli houses, has an almost Tolkien-esque sightscape, while Matera promises a more dramatic experience with its ancient Sassi neighbourhoods carved into limestone.

Through the Greek ports

Our next stops bring us to the Greek ports of Nydri, Pylos, Katapola and Mykonos.

Nydri, on the island of Lefkada, is quiet in the day, with a stretch of easy bars and beach clubs by the water. Pylos is a larger town with much to see; further inland are spots such as Methoni Castle, where parts of The Odyssey were filmed.

Parts of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey were filmed in Methoni Castle on the island of Lefkada. PHOTO: RUSSELL MARINO SOH, BT

Katapola, the easternmost shore of the Cyclades island group, has plenty of clear blue spots to swim in near the port, along with several cafes for those seeking a relaxing day by the beach.

Waterfront restaurants are just as plentiful in Mykonos. Iconic white cuboid houses – enshrined in local law – dot the scenery around the island.

Around each stop, as with much of Greece, there are numerous wineries and olive farms, many of which offer tours with tastings of their products.

A short drive from Pylos brings us to Agros Estate, where we’re greeted by Stavroula Rozou and Nicolas Krikelis. Here, they produce their Evonymon brand of extra virgin olive oil, with fruits from trees as old as 400 years.

Agros Estate in Pylos has olive trees that are as old as 400 years. PHOTO: RUSSELL MARINO SOH, BT

Rozou, a pharmacist by training, eagerly espouses the traits of high-quality oil: its high omega-3 fat content, antioxidant levels and medicinal properties – not to mention the sweeter aroma and flavour. Still, she adds, there’s a place for different kinds of olive oil on the market.

Over in Mykonos, we visit Vioma Organic Farm, where biodynamic, organic farming techniques are used to grow the grapes for Paraportiano wines.

The Asimomytis family who run the place keep their vines close to the ground in small rounds, unlike the trellis-climbing form often seen in other countries. This, we’re told, keeps the plants less reliant on manual watering.

Blue and white are the predominant hues in the landscape of Mykonos. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Back on the water

The luxury cruise line of MSC Group, Explora Journeys has steadily grown its fleet since the 2023 delivery of its first ship, the Explora I. It launched the Explora III in August and is set to add another three by 2028, for a total of six vessels.

“From the very beginning,” says Explora Journeys president Anna Nash, “our vision has been to create an entirely new category of ocean travel: one centred on space, elegance, intuitive hospitality and meaningful experiences.”

The Explora III was launched in August. PHOTO: EXPLORA JOURNEYS

Come September 2027, the brand will make its debut in Asia, with 28 sailings by the Explora III reaching 47 destinations – including a route in Singapore, where a seven-night journey will take travellers to Melaka via Port Klang, Penang, Phuket and Krabi.

Other trips include one that will coincide with Chinese New Year in 2028, departing from Shanghai and calling at ports across Japan.

Describing the introduction of the Asia journeys as a “landmark moment”, Nash says the idea is to usher in “a new era… that invites travellers to slow down, look deeper and connect more meaningfully with new parts of the world around them”.

The writer was a guest of Explora Journeys