The eras of Tiffany

BTLUXE EXCLUSIVE

The Tiffany & Co story is one of creative reinvention through different ages and visionaries from Charles Lewis Tiffany to Jean Schlumberger and now, Nathalie Verdeille. Relive the story of an American luxury icon that has captured the imagination of generations and continues to reinterpret its legacy

The first Tiffany & Co store opened in New York in 1837. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Chapter 1: The Heritage

A VISIT TO TIFFANY & CO’S recently revamped, three-storey flagship boutique in ION Orchard transports you to a mesmerising world of diamonds, coloured gemstones and imaginative jewellery, both contemporary and archival, that have become synonymous with American luxury.

Of course, when Charles Lewis Tiffany – together with business partner John B Young – unveiled his first store in New York in 1837, little did he know that he was on the path to creating one of the world’s most beloved and admired jewellery houses.

“King of Diamonds” Charles Lewis Tiffany, the house’s founder, created the iconic Blue Box and defined American luxury for generations. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Because the store didn’t (yet) offer shiny trinkets that a billionaire heiress might want to embellish herself with. Instead, it stocked stationery, homeware, personal accessories and novelty items imported from Europe. But what happened next would set the stage for what luxury could look like in this young, fast-growing nation.

To take on the established European jewellers of the era, Tiffany knew that his store had to set the trend rather than follow it. Departing from the prevailing Victorian-style tastes, the house pioneered its own American-centric design language, and cultivated an appetite for made-in-America luxury. Tiffany’s Blue Book, first published in 1845, became an early showcase of the company’s growing range of jewellery and other items, while its silverwork helped secure its reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Tiffany & Co cultivated an appetite for made-in-America luxury. IMAGE: TIFFANY & CO

Tiffany also understood the magnetic appeal of a great stone, so in 1878, he acquired a 287.42-carat yellow diamond from South Africa’s legendary Kimberley Mine. Under the supervision of Tiffany’s chief gemologist George Frederick Kunz, this jewel was sent to Paris to be cut.

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What emerged – after half the stone’s original weight was removed – was the spectacular 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, with 82 facets that captured its fire, brilliance and scintillation in all its glory. This was, after all, America’s Gilded Age. Today, the Diamond resides in Tiffany’s New York flagship and on rare occasions makes an appearance on a celebrity’s neckline – such as Audrey Hepburn (1961), Lady Gaga (2019) and Beyonce (2021).

The innovation that would have a far more lasting effect on everyday jewellery happened in 1886, when the Tiffany Setting was introduced. By hoisting the diamond above the ring on six svelte prongs, light could enter the stone from more angles, adding to its sparkle. The Tiffany Setting, of course, is now one of the world’s most popular engagement-ring silhouettes.

New Yorkers have relied on this iconic sculpture and clock at Tiffany & Co’s New York City flagship to calibrate their timepieces since the 19th century. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

But that’s not all. In 1887, Tiffany made headlines by purchasing nearly one-third of the legendary French Crown Jewels at a historic public auction in Paris. By the time the 20th century rolled around, Tiffany’s ambitions and influence extended far beyond jewellery and gems. Thanks to designers like Edward C Moore and the founder’s own son, Louis Comfort Tiffany, the house played a significant role in American decorative arts.

The iconic Art Nouveau-style Tiffany Lamp – today an auction house favourite – emerged from this period. Stained-glass windows and screens, installed in homes, churches and public buildings, were also highly sought-after at this time. The house gained international acclaim by picking up accolades at major world fairs.

Meanwhile, back home, its jewellery and gems found their way into the lives of America’s most prominent families – think banking, railroad, real estate and shipping dynasties.

In retrospect, Tiffany’s history was never about preserving tradition, but about finding new ways to interpret it. That instinct would prove crucial in the post-war years. As tastes shifted, the house continued to look outward for creative visionaries who were capable of pushing the envelope. In 1956, that responsibility fell on one, Jean Schlumberger.

The Tiffany Diamond is among the world’s most storied gemstones. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond – one of the world’s most storied gemstones – was discovered in South Africa’s Kimberley Mine in 1877 as a 287.42-carat rough yellow diamond. The house’s founder paid US$18,000 for it the following year, sending it to Paris for a year-long cutting process. Despite its heft, Tiffany has always prioritised fire, brilliance and overall optical beauty over raw size.

A sketch of the 82-facet Tiffany Diamond. IMAGE: TIFFANY & CO

The final stone weighed 128.54 carats, and boasted 82 facets to show off its sparkle. With an estimated value of more than US$30 million, the stone is currently housed in a setting designed in 2023 to celebrate Tiffany’s New York City flagship reopening.

Pocket Watch Chronograph, 1872-1879 PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

A history of watchmaking

When Tiffany & Co. began retailing watches in 1847, Charles Lewis Tiffany quickly identified a strong demand for finely made, high-precision timepieces.

The growing demand led to the debut in 1866 of the Tiffany & Co Timing Watch – a pocket watch designed for use in science as well as for sporting events, recognised today as Tiffany’s first stopwatch.

Lady’s Art Deco Wrist Watch, 1915-1925 PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

By 1874, the house had established a watchmaking facility in Geneva.

Platinum and Diamond Pocket Watch, 1915-1930 PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Today, that heritage has a dedicated presence at Tiffany & Co’s ION Orchard flagship, where timepieces sit alongside the house’s jewellery and archival pieces – a reminder that Tiffany’s story has always encompassed more than gems.

Pocket Watch with Diamonds and Rubies, 1926 PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

This is Chapter 1 of a three-part special. Read the next chapter here.