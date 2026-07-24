Goldheart premieres Italian jewellery in 999 gold – and a reimagined boutique
The prominent local jeweller brings fresh perspectives to a new retail concept
- Europe’s first 999 gold, exclusively available at Goldheart. PHOTO: GOLDHEART
WHY DO WE BUY JEWELLERY?
For some, it’s because jewellery makes us look and feel good; for others, it’s about its intrinsic worth and investment value.
But for many, it’s both.
That jewellery plays these dual roles has always been the reason for its allure. Even more so now, what with gold prices hitting a record high in January and demand still going strong.
Recognising this, Goldheart got the ball rolling with its 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin (“ancient gold”) collection, which is crafted using time-honoured Chinese goldsmithing techniques that celebrate a rich legacy of artistry and precision.
Adding to the excitement, it has just launched the Asian premiere of Italian brand D’orica’s pioneering 999 Mode Gold jewellery – the first by a European jeweller.
Together, the two collections offer consumers Eastern traditions and contemporary Italian designs in pure gold that’s wearable and preserves its value.
But more about that later, because the launch of the new Italian 999 Gold collection came alongside another milestone for Goldheart: the much-anticipated unveiling of its reimagined showroom in a prime, ground-floor location at 313@somerset.
A new concept store is born
The new concept boutique in the heart of Orchard Road introduces a fresh look that reflects the optimism and energy of the celebrated local jewellery brand, while reinforcing its rich heritage.
The boutique’s eye-catching green facade symbolises growth, renewal and continued evolution, while its warm, wood-toned interiors exude comfort and timelessness. And clearly, the 49-year-old brand also has its finger on the pulse of how today’s consumers browse, discover and shop.
Conceived as the House of Goldheart, it has created an inviting space for visitors to explore the many facets of jewellery and modern gold ownership.
Once inside, a stylish communal table takes centre stage as the heart of the boutique, inviting interaction. Move through the store and dedicated zones reveal themselves, showcasing Goldheart’s diverse jewellery offerings catering to different occasions, aspirations and lifestyles.
Looking for pure gold? The Library of Gold is your one-stop shop for an extensive selection of 999 gold creations. The Romance Enclave, on the other hand, is an intimate setting for couples seeking engagement rings, wedding bands and milestone jewellery.
“With our new concept boutique at 313@somerset, we bring together contemporary design and craftsmanship, creating an elevated experience that resonates with both a new generation of style-conscious gold jewellery lovers and our discerning, long-time clientele,” says Patsy Loo, Goldheart’s retail and marketing director.
Tradition redefined
Traditional goldsmithing methods once reserved for imperial palaces now reinterpreted for today’s wearer – that’s the novel approach Goldheart brings with its signature 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin collection.
Originating in China over a thousand years ago, these techniques – from hammering to filigreeing and engraving to inlaying – today continue to be refined by a limited pool of master craftsmen.
Embodying both investment potential and confident self-expression, Goldheart’s Gu Fa Jin pieces marry heritage with modernity.
Take, for instance, its latest 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin Blooming Monarch collection, where delicate butterflies with open-worked wings meet luminous mother-of-pearl accents, all featuring intricate gold craftsmanship.
Then there’s its enchanting Butterfly Bloom bangle, where vibrant embellishments sit atop meticulously detailed goldsmithing.
These are conversation pieces – and treasures to be worn.
Groundbreaking innovation in jewellery
While Asian and Middle Eastern markets are familiar with jewellery crafted in 999 gold (also known as 24K), it is a rarity in Europe. Given its softness, gold of 99.9 per cent purity is usually limited to bullion, bars and coins.
Even 916 (22K) gold is uncommon in European jewellery, where 750 (18K) or 585 (14K) gold are the standards.
What D’orica has achieved is a breakthrough in jewellery innovation. The result of years of research and specialised development, the Italian 999 Gold collection overcomes the technical challenges of a soft material to produce uncompromisingly pure jewellery in stylish, contemporary designs.
Every component in the collection – from beads and chains to clasps and soldering – is crafted entirely from 999 gold. This guarantees purity throughout, while offering a lighter, more versatile aesthetic, thanks to Italian artistry.
Made in-house, in Italy
While D’orica’s Italian 999 Gold collection may be new in Singapore, Goldheart has been carrying the brand’s iconic 916 gold jewellery for over a decade.
Established in 1989 in Italy’s Vicenza gold and silver district by Giampietro Zonta and Daniela Raccanello, D’orica reimagines gold through a distinctive blend of Italian artistic flair and modern technological expertise.
Its production – from melting through to the assembly and packaging of final products – is done in-house in Italy, ensuring gold purity and extremely high quality at every stage.
It is especially known for its hallmark Italian 916 Gold Beads collection: jewellery made with textured, luminous gold spheres that sparkle with movement and dimension.
The instantly recognisable globules are used in fashion-forward yet classic designs across enchanting necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.
That’s because each iconic D’orica bead is meticulously diamond-cut into 72 facets, capturing and scattering light with a brilliance often mistaken for diamonds.
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